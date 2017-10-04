Mozilla awards $500,000 in funding to open source projects

Mozilla has announced the recipients of its Open Source Support grants.

The biggest amount went to Ushahidi, which received $194,000 from the programme.

Ushahidi is an open source software platform for crowdsourcing and monitoring reports from people in political turmoil, allowing them to secretly submit reports of the situation.

The remainder of the grant money was distributed among the following projects:

$125,000 to the webpack project, a JavaScript module loader.

$100,000 to RiseUp, a coordination platform used by political activists.

$50,000 to Phaser, an open source HTML5 games engine.

$70,000 for creating mod_md, an Apache module which uses ACME.

Mozilla’s Open Source Support will focus on individual regions in the future, starting with India.

