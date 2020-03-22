How much tech-savvy South Africans spend shopping online

A sizeable chunk of tech-savvy South Africans spend between R500 – R1,000 per week on online shopping.

This was one of the findings of the 2020 Online Shopping Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

1,010 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, and the results provide a good overview of the South African online shopping market.

Of the respondents, 87% said they shopped online.

How many times per week

The respondents who shop online were then asked how many times on average they shop online per week and how much they typically spend.

In terms of frequency, the majority – 48% – said they shop online less than once per week on average.

26% of the respondents said they shopped online every week, while 13% of respondents said they typically shopped online twice a week.

The graph below shows the results of this question.

Spend per week

The online shoppers were then asked how much they spent on online shopping on average per week.

32% of respondents said they spend between R500-R1,000 per week on online shopping, while 12% said they spent between R1,000-R2,000 per week.

The majority of respondents – 45% – stated that they typically spend under R500 per week on online shopping.

The graph below details the results of this question.

The results of the survey follow a statement from Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma in November 2019 that African entrepreneurs will find countless opportunities in ecommerce, logistics, and electronic payments in the future.

“People like ecommerce, today people trust ecommerce,” said Ma. “It’s just like virgin land. People need it,” said Ma.

Ma added that he wants African entrepreneurs to be celebrated as “heroes” and supported by their governments.