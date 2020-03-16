Mr D Food now an eBucks Rewards partner

FNB has announced that Mr D Food is now an eBucks Rewards partner.

“Customers can now earn and spend eBucks when ordering from the Mr D Food app with their qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank Accounts,” said FNB.

It added that Mr D Food delivers meals from over 5,000 restaurants to over one million customers across South Africa.

“We remain committed to addressing the needs of our customers through partnerships that enable safe, convenient, and cost-effective ways to earn and spend eBucks,” said Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO.

“Mr D Food offers a platform for our members to enjoy a variety of meals ordered and delivered at the tap of an app, and get rewarded for it.”

How it works

FNB stated that the eBucks earn and spend functionality is only available in the Mr D Food app.

“Customers will order from their favourite restaurants on the Mr D Food app, using their pre-loaded qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank cards to pay,” said FNB.

Once an order has been placed, the user needs to opt in to earn eBucks by choosing the “Earn eBucks” option and entering their SA ID number.

FNB customer growth

“We are very excited about this partnership with FNB and eBucks Rewards. A large number of our app users are FNB-banked customers and we’ve seen these numbers grow exponentially by over 400% in the past 24 months,” said Devin Sinclair, CEO of Mr D Food.

“This collaboration means customers will now be rewarded for their orders or they can use their eBucks to buy meals from our assorted partner restaurants across South Africa.”

FNB stated that Mr D Food joins over 40 eBucks Rewards partners across the retail and online categories.

“At eBucks Rewards, we are constantly trying to find ways for our members to stretch their wallets in a manner that is relevant and achievable. Members can look forward to another exciting new partnership that will be launched in April 2020,” said Moolman.