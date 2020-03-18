Bad news for IT jobseekers in South Africa – But not for developers

CareerJunction has released its February 2020 CareerJunction Index (CJI) report, which shows a big decline in the number of IT jobs advertised in South Africa.

The CJI is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website and monitors the labour market in South Africa by examining supply and demand trends.

The latest report shows that there has been a big decline in advertised IT jobs on CareerJunction when compared to the same period last year.

This is partly a result of the slow economic growth the country has experienced over the past year.

It is, however, not only doom and gloom. The demand for software developers in South Africa has increased by 20% since the beginning of the year.

According to the February 2020 CareerJunction Index, software development is the most sought-after skill in South Africa.

The graph below shows volume trends for IT job adverts published on the CareerJunction website over the past 12 months.

Great time for software developers in South Africa

The latest CareerJunction report confirms OfferZen’s prediction that demand for developers will continue to rise in 2020.

“We’ve seen a continued rise in the demand for tech talent from both tech companies and traditionally non-tech companies,” said OfferZen.

This demand is partly driven by local companies competing for unique skills to remain relevant and innovate.

Another strong trend is that of skilled South Africans emigrating to pursue work and lifestyle opportunities abroad.

This includes software developers, but not in the volumes often portrayed, said OfferZen.

“Tech is an international game and we believe the narrative of specialists leaving the country is overhyped.”

“Yes, many developers are going abroad to gain exposure to international tech companies, but a large number of them don’t plan on leaving for good.”

“They’re learning new skills, gaining new experience, and then planning on bringing that back to SA.”