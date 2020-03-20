The Game stores you can collect your Dion Wired orders from

Dion Wired has sent a mail to clients informing them about the steps they may need to take now that the chain of stores has closed down.

Dion Wired announced on 19 March that is was closing its stores with immediate effect. Dion Wired’s website also stated it was “closed for business”.

An FAQ page on Game’s website – Dion Wired’s sister company – provided further details on the closure.

“All Dion Wired stores will cease trading at 18:00 on 19 March 2020. Online shopping on www.dionwired.co.za will close at 8:30 on 19 March 2020. But you can still get all your favourite brands at Game.”

Collect your orders from Game

In a notice sent to Dion Wired customers following the announcement, the company said customers can performing the following actions at selected Game stores:

Collect their Dion Wired order.

Pay or collect laybys.

Have guarantees and warranties honoured.

“Guarantees and extended warranties will on any product purchased from Dion Wired will be honoured by any Game store,” sated the notice.

It went on to provide a list of Game stores which Dion Wired customers can collect their orders from. This is shown below.

“Dion Wired sincerely apologises for the inconvenience,” concluded the statement.