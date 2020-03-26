Pick n Pay stores offer drive-thru shopping services during lockdown

Selected Pick n Pay stores are offering a drive-thru service where shoppers do not have to leave their vehicle to buy groceries.

This forms part of Pick n Pay’s strategy to better serve their clients during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in South Africa.

Pick n Pay informed customers that their stores will remain open throughout the shutdown, and there is no need to stockpile.

“There is enough food in the supply chain, and we ask customers to support us by not stocking up beyond what they need,” the company said.

“Our stores will remain open, safe, and well-stocked for our customers during this time so that they can continue to get what they want and need,” said Pick n Pay’s Marketing Head John Bradshaw.

“Our staff are working really hard to keep our stores clean and our shelves stocked. We are giving them every support, and ask all our customers to do the same.”

Pick n Pay drive-thru service

For those who would prefer to avoid as much physical interaction as possible with other shoppers and staff, Pick n Pay is offering a drive-thru service.

Here is how the Pick n Pay drive-thru service works:

You email your order to your local Pick n Pay store with a drive-thru service.

You receive a two-our notice about your order.

You park your car in a designated spot in the Pick n Pay shop’s parking lot.

A Pick n Pay staff member delivers the groceries and load them into your car.

You pay from within your car through a sanitized credit card machine.

Pick n Pay highlighted that it has limited purchases on specific products per customer in store and online to help serve all customers.

Pick n Pay drive-thru flyer