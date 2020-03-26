SAA acting CEO to step down

South African Airways (SAA) announced today that it has accepted a request from acting CEO Zuks Ramasia for early retirement. Her last date of employ will be 14 April 2020.

Ramasia joined SAA as a cabin crew member in 1992 before taking up her first management position at Crew Movement in 2000.

In December 2005, she was appointed as head of SAA’s Global Operations Control Centre (GOCC), a position she held for seven years. She was then appointed as general manager for operations in 2012.

In June 2019, she was appointed as acting CEO and also started to serve as chairperson of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa in October 2019.

She also advocated for the aviation industry through her various international directorial roles at the Coordination Services Limited and International Air Transport Association Operations Committee.

She actively participated as aviation panellist speaker, owing to her vast proficiency, and contributed in the fight against women discrimination and gender inequality in aviation, said SAA.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Zuks for her leadership, passionate commitment, and selfless contribution during her illustrious 27 years at SAA,” said Thandeka Mgoduso, acting chairperson of the SAA board.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to Zuks for her contribution at SAA and wish her success in her future endeavours.”

