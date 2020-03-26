Takealot will stay open during lockdown

Takealot has stated it will remain open during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown.

“As an essential service provider, Takealot will remain open during lockdown to safely deliver essential goods as directed by the South African government.”

“We have temporarily disabled payment methods for all goods while we reconfigure our platform to remove the ability to purchase non-essentials.”

“Customers will be notified directly about pending orders and returns in due course.”

“Payment will be available soon, but for now: stay safe, South Africa.”

Aimed to stay open

The confirmation from Takealot follows a statement from the company this week that it aimed to stay open during the nationwide lockdown.

In a statement, Takealot said: “The safety of employees, customers and partners remains our top priority as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”

“We do not as yet have a clear indication of what the effects are on our business post Thursday.”

“We believe that we can play an important part in the lives of South Africans during this time, supplying essential goods to your doors in a manner that is safe and secure, and we trust that the authorities will agree with us.”

“We will continue to communicate and provide updates as this situation develops.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday, 26 March until 16 April.