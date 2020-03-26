What to do if your essential service certificate has not been emailed to you

Companies which have applied to be recognised as an essential service provider with the CIPC are experiencing delays in receiving the certificate they need to continue operating.

Several companies which spoke to MyBroadband said that after applying to have their company listed as an essential service, they received a notification their certificate would be emailed to them.

However, these emails have not been delivered.

The CIPC told MyBroadband there is currently a backlog in processing certificate applications, after they received 10,000 essential services applications today.

If applicants have not received their certificate via email by 16:00 today, they can download it from the CIPC’s BizPortal website, said the CIPC.

Application process

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel announced yesterday evening that all businesses which will be allowed to provide essential services during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown are required to seek approval from the government to continue operating.

Patel said these businesses are required to apply for permission on the BizPortal website and obtain a certificate from that allows them to continue trading.

The application will be a declaration requiring minimal registration details including:

Type of business/trade involved in.

What trading name if any is used.

Whether it meets the requirements contained in the list of the essential services.

The contact details of the person applying.

The number of employees that will be working during the lockdown period.

The CIPC registry will then pre-populate the remaining company information and email a certificate stating that the business is allowed to remain trading.

The certificate can then be used as evidence that the business has been given government permission to trade and that its employees are able to have unrestricted movement in the course of that trade.

The Department of Cooperative and Government Affairs published new regulations last night which outline the “essential services” which will be allowed to continue working during South Africa’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

