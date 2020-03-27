Vodacom appoints new board chairman

Vodacom has appointed Saki Macozoma, current lead independent non-executive director, to the role of board chairman, effective from 22 July 2020.

Macozoma was first appointed to the Vodacom board in July 2017, and will also take up the position of chairman of the Nomination Committee.

He will step down from the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee.

Macozoma will replace Jabu Moleketi, who will retire and step down from the board at the upcoming AGM to be held on 21 July.

“The Board expresses its thanks to Jabu for his leadership and valuable contribution to both the board and Vodacom over the past 11 years and wishes him much success with his future endeavours,” said Vodacom.

Other changes

As a result of Macozoma’s appointment as chairman, the vacant role of lead independent non-executive director will be passed on to David Brown, effective from 22 July.

Thomas Reisten has resigned from the board effective from 31 March, while Pierre Klotz and Clive Thomson will join the board as non-executive director and independent non-executive director respectively.

Klotz is currently the Vodafone Group PLC Group Corporate Finance Director and has worked for Vodafone since July 2011. Previously, he held a variety of senior executive positions at HSBC and UBS.

Thomson is an independent non-executive director of Woolworths and is the chairman of its both audit and treasury committees, and a member of its social and ethics, and risk and compliance committees.

Thomson has senior leadership experience at a variety of companies including Barloworld.

Thomson will become a member of Vodacom’s Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee as part of his new role.