Long queues at Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Spar

On Sunday morning there were long queues at many Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Spar stores in Gauteng.

MyBroadband visited Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Spar and Checkers stores in Centurion, Midrand and Fourways, and most of them had long queues of people wanting to buy food.

Security guards only allowed a limited number of people in the stores at a time, which means the rest had to queue to get in. In most cases shoppers kept a fair distance between each other.

While most of the stores had queues, there were some exceptions. These included Woolworths Food stores in Waterfall, Crowthorne and Irene.

Most Checkers stores only had short queues, while Spar stores were a mixed bag with either long queues or no queues at all.

Woolworths stores during lockdown

Woolworths informed its customers that its food stores will be open between 09:00 and 17:00 during the lockdown.

“You can buy our full range of foods during this time. Wine, however, will not be sold,” Woolworths said.

The company added that there will be measures in place to ensure social distancing. It is understood this includes limiting the number of people per store.

Woolworths assured customers that its stores are cleaned thoroughly every day with a further “deep clean” of fridges once a week.

“We have increased the number of complimentary hand sanitisers available throughout the store for use by both our customers and our employees,” it said.

Pick n Pay stores during lockdown

Pick n Pay said its supermarkets and Hypermarkets will remain open, and you can shop in-store and online for groceries and essentials.

The company has increased the frequency of store-wide cleaning, and hand sanitiser stations are available in-store for customers and staff.

Pick n Pay has also added body temperature checks as part of the onsite entry requirements.

“We have put into place protocols to be followed in the event that employees are required to be isolated,” the company said.

Spar

Spar Group CEO Graham O’Connor said the company will act in the best interests of all its stakeholders by ensuring stocks are tightly monitored and replenished.

“All consumer concerns will be dealt with swiftly and we are committed to being fully transparent with our stakeholders,” said O’Connor.

“Our partners and stores have already implemented action plans to ensure our supply chain is stable and functions consistently – all in support of the communities we serve across Southern Africa.”

