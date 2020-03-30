Naspers pledges R1.5 billion to fight coronavirus in South Africa

Naspers has committed R1.5 billion in emergency aid to the government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The group will contribute R500 million to the Solidarity Response Fund announced last week.

In addition, Naspers will buy R1-billion worth of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies from China.

This will be done in partnership with the Chinese government and Tencent to support South Africa’s health workers.

The details of the personal protective equipment and other medical supplies are being finalised together with local South African authorities, partners, and supply networks in China.

“By working with government and civil society we want to help our country overcome this very difficult period,” said Naspers South Africa CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa.

“We hope this combination of support will help to make a difference in South Africa’s response to COVID-19,” she said.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk added that they realise these are tough times which require dramatic action.

“Naspers is contributing to the measures underway in South Africa. We want to thank the government of China and our partner Tencent for their solidarity,” he said.

Patrice Motsepe pledges R1 billion

On Saturday the Motsepe family and associated companies pledged R1 billion to assist with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Several hundred million rand will immediately be made available with the primary objective of saving lives and slowing and restraining the spread of the coronavirus,” said Patrice Motsepe.

“We are purchasing sanitisers, disinfectants, and personal protective equipment,” he said.

They are also in discussions with the government and health workers to assist with acquiring further equipment and making resources available to deal with the pandemic.

Motsepe said relevant organisations will provide water to poor communities by purchasing water tanks, drilling and equipping for borehole water, and building sanitary facilities.

In addition, the organisations will help build classrooms, computer centres, and laboratories to assist students.

The Rupert and Oppenheimer families have also donated R1 billion each to the Solidarity Response Fund.

