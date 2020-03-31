What you can buy from Takealot during the lockdown

South Africans can buy and have various essential products delivered from Takealot during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

From the evening of 30 March, Takealot reopened its online store with a focus on the sale and delivery of essential goods – as prescribed by the South African government. This followed Takealot temporarily disabling payment methods on its site while the lockdown regulations were finalised.

“After carefully reviewing the legislation and looking at what other local retailers are offering, we have curated a comprehensive selection of essential items which are now available to purchase on Takealot,” the company said.

Item selection

Takealot has also put measures in place to prevent non-essential items from passing through its checkout process.

However, the product selection is subject to change in coming weeks, Takealot noted.

“Given that our platform is conducive to social distancing and from what we see happening elsewhere in the world we will continue to lobby the government to allow us to deliver more than just essential products, as defined, in the weeks to come.”

“We recognise that as the weeks drag on the definition of essential products needs to either be removed or broadened to maintain your mental and physical wellbeing at this very difficult time,” Takealot said.

Order limits and delivery options

Aside from the limited types of products available, Takealot has implemented several other measures during the lockdown.

To prevent panic buying and stockpiling, the retailer has imposed stock limitations to certain key products. This will allow customers to purchase up to five of these items per checkout.

“We will continue to monitor buying behaviour and may expand on these key products as the need arises,” Takealot said.

Additionally, customers will not be able to collect or drop off products at any Takealot Pickup Points during the lockdown, including Takealot’s Cape Town warehouse.

The retailer said it will ensure that its complies with recent price gouging legislation and retrospectively ensure that its sellers do the same, as well.

Products available

Food, beverages, cleaning products, stationery and baby products are some of the prominently-featured categories on Takealot’s essentials offering page.

Additionally, customers are able to buy airtime vouchers and data bundles from all the major mobile operators.

The full list of product categories available includes:

Airtime and data

Baby and toddler products

Beauty, health and hygiene products

Groceries and beverages

DIY and outdoor essentials

DStv and digital products

eBooks

Home and kitchen products

Household cleaning products

Stationery and office equipment

Pet supplies

Toiletries

Below is a selection of essential products that were available to order from Takealot at the time of writing.

Barilla Penne Pasta (12 x 500g) – R275

Coffee Wholesalers Roasters – 1kg Blended Coffee Beans – R189

Dettol – No Touch Handwash – R84

DStv Explora 2 – R895

Finish All-In-One Auto Tablets (100) + Machine Cleaner (250ml) – R299

Montego Dog Food (1.75kg to 20kg) – R69 to R649

Pampers – Size 4 Mega Box (120 Nappies) – R345

Red Bull 250ml (24 pack) – R299

Swansoft Toilet Paper (18 rolls) – R149

Typek A4 Paper (5 x 500 sheets) – R349

Xbox Live Gold 6 Months – R399