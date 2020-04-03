Pick n Pay launches express queues for hospital workers

Pick n Pay has launched express queues for hospital workers – an initiative which will allow them to shop for essentials as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

Hospital workers will be able to go to the front of a queue to enter a store, or at a till point to pay for their shopping.

“We understand they work long and unusual hours, so we wanted to offer something for all hospital workers serving our country during lockdown,” said John Bradshaw, retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay.

To make use of an express queue, hospital workers only have to show their identification.

Bradshaw said they hope this initiative will help minimise the time hospital workers have to spend shopping for needed essentials.

“This will give them the opportunity to complete their shop quickly so they can return to serving our country,” he said.

Pick n Pay also as an exclusive shopping hour for customers over the age of 65 every Wednesday from 07:00 to 08:00, it said.

Pick n Pay drive thru

Additionally, selected Pick n Pay stores are offering a drive-thru service where shoppers do not have to leave their vehicle to buy groceries.

This forms part of Pick n Pay’s strategy to serve their clients during the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa.

Here is how the Pick n Pay drive-thru service works:

You email your order to your local Pick n Pay store with a drive-thru service.

You receive a two-our notice about your order.

You park your car in a designated spot in the Pick n Pay shop’s parking lot.

A Pick n Pay staff member delivers the groceries and loads them into your car.

You pay from within your car through a sanitized credit card machine.

Pick n Pay highlighted that it has limited per-customer purchases on specific products, in store and online, to help serve all customers.