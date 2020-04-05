Shoprite launches mobile COVID-19 clinics for staff

Shoprite has rolled out temperature testing and mobile clinics for its employees, in a bid to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Daily temperature testing as employees arrive at work and the roll out of mobile clinics follows the issuing of plastic face shields for employees last week,” said the company.

“Those with high temperatures will visit the group’s mobile clinics for a consultation and, if necessary, will be referred for further testing. Employees of merchandising, security, and cleaning companies will also undergo temperature scanning.”

Shoprite has rolled out clinics at its Brackenfell, Canelands, Centurion, and Cilmor distribution centres, five mobile clinics in Gauteng, and four in the Western Cape.

“A further eight mobile clinics will be deployed in the coming week to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and the Free State.”

Mobile clinics will be allocated to densely-populated areas and areas where state clinics are under tremendous pressure, added Shoprite.

Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the move is aimed at protecting its employees and customers.

Hand spray

Shoprite also advised customers to make use of its disinfectant spray bottles when entering stores and at till points, and sanitation wipes which are provided at store entrances.

Till surfaces, including PIN pads, and employees’ hands are also sanitised regularly, said the company.

“Social distancing is strictly monitored and security personnel control the number of customers that enter stores and limit entry if necessary,” concluded Shoprite.

