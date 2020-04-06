Pick n Pay lets customers email their shopping list for collection

Pick n Pay has launched its Collect Direct email ordering service, which lets customers email their shopping list to their nearest participating Pick n Pay store for collection.

The service will be available during the lockdown period at over 174 Pick n Pay franchise stores across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West.

Customers can choose from over 260 products ranging from fresh produce to household items.

The store will confirm the order with the customer and will tell them when it will be ready for collection.

The full list of participating stores and the shopping list template can be found here: www.pnp.co.za/collect-direct.

Pick n Pay retail executive of marketing John Bradshaw said Pick n Pay stores are working to provide great service to their customers during the lockdown.

“Many of our customers want to minimise their time in shops and this great innovation from our independent franchise owners will help them do just that,” said Bradshaw.

He added that some franchises have created other tailored solutions for their customers, too.

One example is a “Drive-Thru” where customers can park their car in a designated spot and have their groceries delivered and loaded directly into their car.

Payment is completed via a sanitised mobile card machine, Bradshaw explained.

Delivered to your door

Customers can also get essential items delivered to their door through the Uber Eats app.

In an email sent to customers on Monday 6 April, Uber said it would offer a range of essential items through its food delivery platform.

“From frozen meals to toiletries, household goods to vitamins – open the Uber Eats app to get the items you need delivered to your door,” Uber said.

At the time of writing, the Uber Eats app said that all orders of over R50 would not incur a delivery charge.

