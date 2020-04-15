A high number of South Africans expect salary and staff cuts at their companies

39% of tech-savvy South Africans expect salary cuts or staff cuts at their companies as a result of the national lockdown.

This is according to the results of MyBroadband’s Working from Home 2020 Survey, which was conducted in April 2020.

2,348 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, providing excellent insight into the tech-savvy segment of the market.

The country’s lockdown was initially implemented for 21 days in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, and was set to run from 23:59 on 26 March until the end of 16 April. It has subsequently been extended until the end of April.

Economists said the initial 21-day lockdown was already devastating to the economy, and the extension will only add to this.

The results of the survey confirm this, with salary and staff cuts already expected by local workers.

Working from home

Of the people who took part in the survey, 87% said they are working from home during the national lockdown.

Of those who are not working from home, many said they were essential services workers.

Salary in April

Respondents who are working from home were asked if they will receive their full salary in April.

74% said they expected to receive their full salary this month, while 20% said they would not receive their full salary.

The remainder were unsure as to whether they would be paid their full wages.

Staff and salary cuts

Respondents were also asked if they expected salary cuts or staff cuts at their company as a result of the lockdown.

39% said they did expect salary or staff cuts, while 52% said they did not expect cuts at their company.

The remainder were unsure as to whether cuts would take place.

It must be noted that economists have predicted the longer the lockdown is implemented, the more job losses the country will face.

