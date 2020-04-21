Working from home – Studies show how productive you really are

MyBroadband’s Working from Home 2020 Survey, conducted in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, found that 73% of MyBroadband readers want to continue working from home after the lockdown is over.

Additionally, 74% said they feel more productive working from home.

This research shows that South Africans are seemingly adapting well to the work-from-home requirement of the lockdown – and this may result in potential work-from-home strategies being required post-lockdown.

Extensive research has been conducted into working from home, however, revealing both benefits and drawbacks.

Better for creativity – worse for simple tasks

A 2012 study found that the type of work being done is important when determining how working from home will affect productivity.

The study used “creative” and “dull” individual tasks to mimic two different work climates.

It found that while working from home has a positive impact on the productivity of workers undertaking creative tasks, it hampers the productivity of those doing mundane tasks.

According to Ohio University assistant professor Glen Dutcher, the reason dull tasks are performed with lower productively at home is because there are many everyday distractions which can seem more interesting than performing these tasks – such as walking your dog or watching TV.

Difficult to ‘switch off’

Researchers Alan Felstead and Golo Henseke also investigated remote working in 2017.

They found that when employees are working remotely, the borders between home and work are blurred.

“The effect is that work pressures spill over into non‐work life, as reflected in the inability to switch off and the difficulties encountered in unwinding at the end of the work day,” said the researchers.

While 36% of those who work in an office worried about job issues shortly before they were surveyed by the researchers, the percentage for remote workers was 44%.

However, the researchers also found that remote working is associated with higher organisational commitment, job satisfaction, and job-related wellbeing.

Increased targeting by cybercriminals

Kaspersky has released a white paper outlining several cybersecurity risks which are exposed by remote working.

These include ransomware, malware, corporate espionage, phishing, decentralised IT control, and legacy devices with outdated software.

It said these are primarily due to two vulnerable elements – unsecure Wi-Fi and cellular connections, and workers who use their own devices.

Employees working from home can therefore pose a cybersecurity risk to companies.

Reduced laziness

Research by Airtasker found that employees are less likely to be lazy when working from home.

It found that the average total “unproductive time” when working remotely was 27 minutes per work day, while those in an office wasted 37 minutes.

Additionally, when workers knew that their screen time or mouse movements were being tracked, 56% of office workers tried to find ways to avoid working, compared to just 39% of remote workers.

Those remote workers who tried to avoid working were more likely to be caught, too – 51% were caught compared to 44% of office employees.

