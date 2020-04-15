The businesses which applied to the R1-billion relief fund – And why they need the money

A variety of businesses of different types and sizes are applying for financial aid from Johann Rupert’s R1-billion SME fund.

This is according to Business Partners regional general manager Jeremy Lang, who said that all businesses in South Africa are affected by the coronavirus crisis in some way.

The R1-billion Sukuma Relief Programme for SMEs and sole proprietors is administered by Business Partners on behalf of the Rupert family and Remgro.

“The nature and size of businesses that have applied for funding are widespread, confirming that all businesses are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way or form,” Lang told MyBroadband.

Industries that seem to be particularly affected are in the following sectors:

Tourism

Hospitality

Events Management

Retail

Manufacturing

Mining

Lang said this is concerning, as these industries employ a large number of people.

Why businesses need funding

Lang said that most of the businesses which applied for support require money to pay salaries and wages during the pandemic – as well as rent on their properties.

This data aligns with the findings of MyBroadband’s Working from Home 2020 Survey.

The survey found that many South Africans expect salary or staff cuts at their companies as a result of the national lockdown.

Lang told MyBroadband that Business Partners was still processing applications and could not confirm when its online application portal would be reopened.

“We are currently still processing in excess of 10,000 applications we have received,” he said.

“At this stage, there is unfortunately no specific date confirmed as to when the online application portal may be reopened.”

Massive demand

On 7 April, the Sukuma Relief Programme closed access to its online application portal following huge demand from South African businesses.

In the three days which followed the portal’s launch, the combined value of the applications for the programme reached over R2.8 billion.

This included both completed applications and applications in progress.

Business Partners said the response to the programme showed the situation in South Africa was dire, with thousands of local SMEs in desperate need of assistance.

The programme’s funding will be made available to smaller businesses in the form of a grant, which means there will be no repayment obligations.

For larger businesses, there will be a loan component which will have to be repaid at some point in the future.

Business Partners is expected to provide more information regarding the disbursement of funds and affected industries later this week.

