Takealot takes R350 million hit because of lockdown

Takealot CEO Kim Reid expects the national lockdown in South Africa to cost the company around R350 million because of restrictions on ecommerce.

Online retailers are prohibited from selling or delivering any non-essential goods during the lockdown.

Takealot, which also owns clothing store Superbalist and food delivery service Mr D Food, was hard hit by these restrictions.

Reid told Reuters their sales have plummeted since the lockdown began which is leaving the company in distress.

Takealot quickly adapted to allow its customers to buy essential goods like healthcare products, sanitisers and baby products.

This was, however, not enough to prevent a big sales drop. Reid said they are currently only doing around 15% of their usual sales volumes.

The situation was aggravated by the restrictions on delivering non-essential goods.

This means Takealot had to cancel many orders which were placed before the lockdown which could not be fulfilled.

Call on the government to relax ecommerce restrictions

Reid hopes that the government will relax its restrictions on ecommerce and deliveries soon.

During the lockdowns in China, US and UK ecommerce players were allowed to operate without restrictions.

Reid argues that ecommerce helps with social distancing as it allows for contactless delivery of products.

His views are echoed by other ecommerce companies which are lobbying Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel to allow online shopping and deliveries to continue.

They argue the ecommerce sector provides a valuable service to society while not adding undue risk to the further spread of COVID-19.

“We hereby request that you seriously consider allowing approved courier companies adhering to stringent preventative measures to transport all goods domestically,” the letter reads.

“We can play a vital part in not only preventing the spread of the virus, but ensuring the well-being of South Africans – please allow us to do this.”