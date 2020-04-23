Courier companies crippled by lockdown regulations

Courier companies and logistics businesses have seen a massive drop in revenue due to COVID-19 regulations in South Africa.
While there are still couriers on the road, companies are currently only servicing businesses which provide essential services.
This has removed a large portion of revenue – around 80% for many operators – for the duration of the lockdown.
Many local ecommerce players have signed an open letter addressed to Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel to allow the transport and delivery of goods with no human contact, as a result.
The open letter to Patel was signed by over 1,000 logistics and ecommerce businesses and executives in South Africa.
Prominent South African courier and logistics companies detailed the effect of the lockdown on their operations to MyBroadband, below.
Parcelninja
Parcelninja CEO Justin Drennan said they have seen a large impact on revenue due to the national lockdown.
“90% of our clients are not deemed essential services, so we have removed around 90% of our revenue from the business,” said Drennan.
Parcelninja offers South African online shops an affordable outsourcing solution for all their fulfilment needs.
As part of its offering to online shops, Parcelninja selects the best courier needed through its transport management system.
“About a week and a half before the lockdown, we had sent all our office working staff to work from home. We implemented new work hours, shifts and segregation in the warehouse,” Drennan said.
He said the company was currently considering how best to manage cost-cutting measures such as salary cuts.
“At this moment our key considerations are staff safety and ensuring the longevity of the business, and staff salaries.”
Like many other ecommerce businesses in South Africa, Drennan hopes that trading conditions will be relaxed for ecommerce players soon – otherwise, he predicts that it will take three to four months for business to pick up again.
“Post-coronavirus, we feel people will rely more heavily on ecommerce distribution, which will leave us well positioned,” he said.
“We just need to make sure the rest of the economy will have sufficient funds and jobs to shop.”
The Courier Guy
The Courier Guy MD Stephen Gleisner told MyBroadband they have seen a significant drop in revenue.
“Due to the essential goods only rule, we have experienced an 80% drop in revenue,” he said. “On some routes, vehicles are running at under 20% capacity.”
“This would have an immediate impact on the running costs of our entire infrastructure which consists of brick-and-mortar outliers in 80 locations around South Africa.”
Gleisner said the company’s approach has changed from expansion to downscaling, and it has removed 60% of its fleet from operation while also operating with only essential staff.
He said The Courier Guy would continue to provide logistics services to clients while maintaining its expected service levels.
“We have implemented a business continuity process where we have first given the option of full TERS benefits for the duration of the lockdown or a combination of TERS benefits and annual leave credits due up to 30 April 2020.”
“Once we are able to return to some kind of normality, we will evaluate where we can provide further financial assistance to employees,” Gleisner said.
He added that the pandemic could affect the operations of the business for the next two years.
“We will be continuously looking at different scenarios and trying to be proactive in identifying potential triggers that could affect revenue and cost.”
“Our focus will change from the traditional courier to the non-contact delivery through our PUDO (Pick Up Drop Off) Smart Parcel Terminal,” he said.
FedEx
FedEx Express MEA operations VP Taarek Hinedi told MyBroadband they are adhering to all regulations and guidelines from government related to the containment of COVID-19.
“We are also encouraging our team members to take any signs of illness seriously and seek medical attention as needed, and promoting guidance from leading public health organisations on how to keep the workplace clean.”
As an essential service, FedEx continues to operate to and from impacted areas as regulations and guidelines allow.
“As a result of the measures to control COVID-19 in South Africa, FedEx Express is limiting any operations that are classified by the government of South Africa as non-essential services until further notice, for the duration of the mandate,” Hinedi said.
“Our FedEx Express flight into Africa continues to operate, and this connection plays a critical role in delivering critical and essential items to customers and communities in need.”
The company did not state whether it was considering job or salary cuts to account for decreased revenue caused by the lockdown.
“We have a number of team members on scheduled annual leave, as per normal business practice,” Hinedi said.
“While we cannot currently predict how long the economic impact of the pandemic will last, we do remain confident in our long-term strategy and our ability to adjust to market conditions.”
“As the world’s largest cargo airline, we have the ability to flex our networks to meet the needs of our customers,” he said.
Letter to the minister
The full letter to Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel from eccommerce players is published below.
The letter can be seen at DearEbrahimPatel.co.za
The Minister of Trade and Industry
The Honorable Ebrahim Patel
7th April 2020
Dear Honorable Minister,
Re: Request to allow the domestic transport of all goods with no human contact.
We write as concerned South African businesses operating in the local logistics sector. We are proud of the proactive response the South African government has taken to address the Covid-19 crisis, especially when compared to many other so-called first world countries.
We understand we are living in extraordinary times and saving lives can and must be our priority.
We however also believe the “cure” cannot be more detrimental to society than the virus itself and a balance needs to be obtained between extreme lockdown measures and protecting human well-being as well as the economy – a deterioration of which can also ultimately lead to the loss of lives.
We understand the most effective tool we have right now to fight the virus is to eliminate human contact as far as possible. We hope in time, ubiquitous testing with contact tracing, effective treatments and ultimately a vaccine are additional tools that will be instrumental in fighting the virus.
Right now the vast majority of South Africans remain free of the virus and are adhering to the regulations imposed by the government by staying at home. Families across the country are attempting to go on with their everyday lives, within the constraints of being home-bound. Those that can, have set up home offices.
Many children are likely to be schooled from home and will be requiring school supplies. With the onset of cooler weather, warm clothes and bedding is also needed. Access to non-essential home supplies will assist South Africans to continue with their activities at home for any period of lockdown.
Furthermore, the mental well-being of people can be improved by having access to certain non-essential goods such as devices for home entertainment and other items to remain occupied and healthy at home.
The logistics sector supports many micro businesses that would be able to continue to operate through the lockdown without human contact including:
- All forms of eCommerce.
- Online retailers – tens of thousands of online merchants are able to operate remotely.
- Offline retailers – physical stores will be able to make use of courier services for home deliveries thereby preventing people from making unnecessary trips and reducing their risk of exposure.
For the most part, these micro businesses are not eligible for UIF or other government programmes available to support small businesses with many of these businesses currently on the brink of collapse.
As an essential service, the logistics industry’s workforce is already deployed – fortunately most drivers own their own delivery vehicles and do not need to make use of public transport to get to work.
Unfortunately, with essential goods exclusively permitted to be transported, the costs to support this infrastructure are similar to a fully operational scenario but with income for these drivers significantly lower and currently unsustainable. Extending a lockdown with the current restrictions will ultimately result in job losses for many of these drivers.
The logistics industry has already taken proactive measures to prevent transmission of the virus:
- Drivers are tested daily for any symptoms.
- Drivers have been supplied with face masks.
- Hand sanitiser is used before and after every collection / delivery.
- Parcels are sanitised.
- All interactions are contactless with sufficient separation between the driver and the sender/recipient.
We would argue that by allowing all goods – including those deemed to be non-essential – to be transported domestically by professional courier companies, will allow many businesses to continue to operate and provide a valuable service to society while not adding undue risk to the further spread of the virus.
We hereby request that you seriously consider allowing approved courier companies adhering to stringent preventative measures to transport all goods domestically. We can play a vital part in not only preventing the spread of the virus, but ensuring the well-being of South Africans – please allow us to do this.
Yours sincerely,
Concerned Business
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.