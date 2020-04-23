Courier companies crippled by lockdown regulations

Courier companies and logistics businesses have seen a massive drop in revenue due to COVID-19 regulations in South Africa.

While there are still couriers on the road, companies are currently only servicing businesses which provide essential services.

This has removed a large portion of revenue – around 80% for many operators – for the duration of the lockdown.

Many local ecommerce players have signed an open letter addressed to Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel to allow the transport and delivery of goods with no human contact, as a result.

The open letter to Patel was signed by over 1,000 logistics and ecommerce businesses and executives in South Africa.

Prominent South African courier and logistics companies detailed the effect of the lockdown on their operations to MyBroadband, below.

Parcelninja

Parcelninja CEO Justin Drennan said they have seen a large impact on revenue due to the national lockdown.

“90% of our clients are not deemed essential services, so we have removed around 90% of our revenue from the business,” said Drennan.

Parcelninja offers South African online shops an affordable outsourcing solution for all their fulfilment needs.

As part of its offering to online shops, Parcelninja selects the best courier needed through its transport management system.

“About a week and a half before the lockdown, we had sent all our office working staff to work from home. We implemented new work hours, shifts and segregation in the warehouse,” Drennan said.

He said the company was currently considering how best to manage cost-cutting measures such as salary cuts.

“At this moment our key considerations are staff safety and ensuring the longevity of the business, and staff salaries.”

Like many other ecommerce businesses in South Africa, Drennan hopes that trading conditions will be relaxed for ecommerce players soon – otherwise, he predicts that it will take three to four months for business to pick up again.

“Post-coronavirus, we feel people will rely more heavily on ecommerce distribution, which will leave us well positioned,” he said.

“We just need to make sure the rest of the economy will have sufficient funds and jobs to shop.”

The Courier Guy

The Courier Guy MD Stephen Gleisner told MyBroadband they have seen a significant drop in revenue.

“Due to the essential goods only rule, we have experienced an 80% drop in revenue,” he said. “On some routes, vehicles are running at under 20% capacity.”

“This would have an immediate impact on the running costs of our entire infrastructure which consists of brick-and-mortar outliers in 80 locations around South Africa.”

Gleisner said the company’s approach has changed from expansion to downscaling, and it has removed 60% of its fleet from operation while also operating with only essential staff.

He said The Courier Guy would continue to provide logistics services to clients while maintaining its expected service levels.

“We have implemented a business continuity process where we have first given the option of full TERS benefits for the duration of the lockdown or a combination of TERS benefits and annual leave credits due up to 30 April 2020.”

“Once we are able to return to some kind of normality, we will evaluate where we can provide further financial assistance to employees,” Gleisner said.

He added that the pandemic could affect the operations of the business for the next two years.

“We will be continuously looking at different scenarios and trying to be proactive in identifying potential triggers that could affect revenue and cost.”

“Our focus will change from the traditional courier to the non-contact delivery through our PUDO (Pick Up Drop Off) Smart Parcel Terminal,” he said.

FedEx

FedEx Express MEA operations VP Taarek Hinedi told MyBroadband they are adhering to all regulations and guidelines from government related to the containment of COVID-19.

“We are also encouraging our team members to take any signs of illness seriously and seek medical attention as needed, and promoting guidance from leading public health organisations on how to keep the workplace clean.”

As an essential service, FedEx continues to operate to and from impacted areas as regulations and guidelines allow.

“As a result of the measures to control COVID-19 in South Africa, FedEx Express is limiting any operations that are classified by the government of South Africa as non-essential services until further notice, for the duration of the mandate,” Hinedi said.

“Our FedEx Express flight into Africa continues to operate, and this connection plays a critical role in delivering critical and essential items to customers and communities in need.”

The company did not state whether it was considering job or salary cuts to account for decreased revenue caused by the lockdown.

“We have a number of team members on scheduled annual leave, as per normal business practice,” Hinedi said.

“While we cannot currently predict how long the economic impact of the pandemic will last, we do remain confident in our long-term strategy and our ability to adjust to market conditions.”

“As the world’s largest cargo airline, we have the ability to flex our networks to meet the needs of our customers,” he said.

Letter to the minister

The full letter to Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel from eccommerce players is published below.

The letter can be seen at DearEbrahimPatel.co.za