Uber Direct launched in South Africa

Uber has launched Uber Direct – an on-demand and scheduled last-mile delivery solution for businesses and organisations.

These entities can use Uber Direct to move goods within their supply chains as well as between locations to better balance supply and demand.

Uber said this will help businesses ensure customers receive their orders on time.

“This is our broadest effort yet to help businesses meet unprecedented demand for delivery, and helping people stay at home while still getting the items they need,” said Director for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits.

“Uber Direct also allows us to unlock economic opportunities for delivery people and drivers now and beyond the lockdown.”

He said that Uber sees safety as a top priority, and is therefore regularly providing those making deliveries with information on how to stay safe.

Helping those in need

Uber has partnered with the Western Cape Department of Health and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to deliver medication to over 25,000 of South Africa’s citizens most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“This partnership is a great example of how the public and private sector can work together, regardless of any challenges, for the well-being of the people,” said Western Cape Government Department of Health Chief Director of Metro District Health Services Dr Giovanni Perez.

“Finding innovative ways of protecting the most vulnerable populations is critical at this time and we are honoured to be part of this innovation to get medication in the hands of those who need it most,” said Africa Director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Oumar Seydi.

Uber has also partnered with SA Harvest, a food rescue organisation that aims to eradicate food waste, to expand and optimise deliveries to their beneficiary organisations – ensuring more vulnerable people are fed daily.

Uber said it will continue to use its technology to adapt and meet the changing needs of businesses and customers.

“Uber is ready to work with more cities, businesses, food banks, hospitals, and others to move whatever matters most to them,” said Uber.