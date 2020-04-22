SAA administrators asked to suspend job cuts

South African Airways’ administrators will be asked to suspend a legal process to dismiss the airline’s entire workforce, a labor union said.

Unions with members at the state-owned airline met with South Africa’s public enterprises, labor and tourism ministers in a video conference yesterday.

This followed the administrators saying they would start talks on retrenchments after the government cut off funding for the airline, the Aviation Union of South Africa said in a statement.

Workers will only get half their salaries this month, the union said.

The administrators, known locally as Business Rescue Practitioners, were not invited to the meeting.

The administrators were appointed in December.

Now read: The end of the road for SAA