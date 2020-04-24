Open all ecommerce and allow restaurants to sell food – Sakeliga

Business group Sakeliga will meet with the Department of Trade and Industry to discuss changes to the lockdown framework and regulations.

This meeting follows Sakeliga’s ultimatum to Minister Ebrahim Patel regarding his department’s “unlawful, harmful, and arbitrary interference with food production”.

“South Africa’s public well-being depends on the essential ability to go to work and to eat,” said Sakeliga CEO Piet Le Roux.

“These cannot be separated and, as such, the current approach still risks economic and social collapse.”

Le Roux welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s process of unwinding the lockdown and consulting on regulatory changes.

However, he said, it is problematic that Ramaphosa’s framework maintains the situation where everything is forbidden unless government deigns to allow it.

“Businesses and the public remain unable to innovate and help manage the COVID-19 situation because they are told what to do,” Le Roux said.

“Ultimately, this makes the government the central decision-making body for all economic activity – an impossible task.”

Sakeliga’s proposal

Sakeliga argues that the distinction between essential and non-essential sectors and products in the economy is arbitrary, unworkable, and harmful.

“We propose that much more can be achieved by clearly defining risky operations and activities and prescribing safety requirements,” said Le Roux.

This, he said, can be done without limiting economic sectors or the kinds of products that may be produced, sold, or distributed.

The business organisation will also table other matters in the meeting with the government, which include:

Restaurants and other food preparation facilities should be allowed to cook food and sell it when cooled down or frozen.

All ecommerce should be opened.

Scrapping the current CIPC certification which is unlawful and harmful.

Let regulatory authorities such as the deeds office function as normal.

Opening the borders for all import and export of goods.

Sakeliga said it is seeking to cooperate with the government in maintaining public safety and economic sustainability.

