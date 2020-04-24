Good news for South Africa’s IT and telecoms industries

South Africa’s IT and telecoms industries continue to market and do business, despite the challenges during the national lockdown.

This is one of the findings of the recent Lockdown Marketing Survey which was conducted by MyBroadband.

MyBroadband surveyed 130 South African IT and telecoms companies to gain insight into their marketing strategy during the lockdown. They were also asked about their plans after the lockdown is lifted.

The survey results revealed that 96% of South African ICT companies continued to market during the lockdown.

Around half of these companies indicated that their marketing budgets have been reduced during this period. This is, however, set to change after the lockdown is lifted.

59% of ICT companies are planning to increase their marketing after the lockdown is relaxed.

Most of the companies are also prioritising online and digital channels during the lockdown. This is not surprising, considering the increase in Internet use during this time.

Business confidence in the South African ICT industry remains

There is a close link between marketing spend and business confidence, which means that many South African ICT companies remain positive about the future.

Business confidence is highest among Internet service providers and telecoms operators, which have seen a big increase in activity over the lockdown period.

Computer hardware retailers and online shops had the lowest business confidence during the lockdown.

This is set to change when the government allows these retailers to start operating again, and businesses can expect a spike in demand after the restrictions are lifted.

Some “revenge shopping” is also expected, where consumers spend money on luxury products after the lockdown is lifted.

Marketing during the lockdown

The image below provides an overview of the marketing trends of South African IT and telecoms companies during the lockdown.

