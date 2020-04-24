Make sure your business can survive for 18 months – Michael Jordaan

Businesses should be realistic, look at the facts, and make tough choices to ensure they survive during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

This is advice from former FNB CEO and venture capitalist Michael Jordaan, who was speaking to Winslyn’s Divan Botha.

Jordaan is currently invested in 25 businesses, including Rain and Bank Zero, through his investment firm Montegray Capital.

This gives him a good overview of the current business environment and the challenges faced by South African companies.

He said businesses must strive to become profitable, or stay profitable, as this crisis will not disappear anytime soon.

Jordaan advised South African businesses to have a long-term approach and ensure they can survive for the next 18 months.

He said different businesses will have to follow different paths to survive, but it is important they go back to first principles to make decisions.

Lockdown is hurting the economy

Commenting on Ramaphosa’s decision to extend the initial 3-week lockdown by another two weeks, Jordaan said this will be detrimental to the South African economy.

He supported the initial lockdown, as it made people realise the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

His concern is that further decisions are not based on sound principles, however, taking all risks into account.

“There are many sensible things which are outright banned,” said Jordaan.

“Why can’t packages be delivered and why can’t you buy a microwave oven or computer for work?”

Jordaan said he is very concerned about the economic impact of the extended lockdown, especially because South Africa was already struggling financially before the coronavirus crisis hit.

