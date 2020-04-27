One South African retailer plans to open 38 new stores despite COVID-19 crisis

Clicks plans to open 38 new stores and 40 pharmacies in the next financial year, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to CNBC Africa, Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said they have seen a strong increase in sales in the build-up to the lockdown.

He said their sales growth in March 2020 was around 3-times more than what they would typically have seen in a month.

The demand was seen in the hygiene and healthcare segments as consumers were stocking up in anticipation of the lockdown.

This spike in sales was followed by a slowdown during the lockdown as people heeded the call to stay at home.

This slow down, and uncertainty about how the coronavirus pandemic will play out, has seen the company holding on to cash and not declare a dividend.

Opening new stores

Despite the uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, Clicks will still open new stores and pharmacies in South Africa.

Ramsunder said Clicks has a long-term view on opening new stores and there is no reason to change this strategy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this stage, opening 38 Clicks stores and 40 new pharmacies is confirmed,” said Ramsunder.

He said the new stores which they are planning to open exclude any acquisitions. They will therefore be new stores.

The company is, however, open to acquisitions if there are attractive opportunities which come about this year.

Ramsunder said they will continue to acquire private and independent pharmacies with the preference that the pharmacists continue to work for them.

He said they also plan to employ more people to work in their new stores and pharmacies.

He cautioned, however, they do not know what will happen to their existing stores during this challenging time.

He said employees from stores like Musica and Claire’s, which are owned by Clicks Group, may be moved to new Clicks stores if needed to protect their jobs.

