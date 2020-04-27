South Africa’s lockdown rules are fatally flawed – Sakeliga

Business organisation Sakeliga has stated that South Africa’s current lockdown regulations are “fatally flawed” and need to be changed.

Sakeliga made the statement as part of its submission to the government on proposed COVID-19 restrictions, public consultations, and regulations.

“Sakeliga accepts that a margin of error and discretion should be allowed for government for bona fide attempts to deal with apparent public health crises,” it said.

However, it has stated the country should apply the Siracusa Principles in the proposed revision of regulations for the current state of disaster.

The Siracusa Principles deal with the restriction of the rights of people, including freedom of movement, and that these restrictions are:

Carried out in accordance with the law.

Are strictly necessary.

Are in the interest of a legitimate objective of general interest.

There are no less intrusive and restrictive means available to reach the same objective.

The restrictions are based on scientific evidence and not drafted or imposed arbitrarily.

Big concerns

“Sakeliga is concerned that, more than six weeks since the initial declaration of a state of disaster on 15 March, the public consultation process lacks essential elements,” it said.

This includes no new draft regulations to comment on in terms of the 5-level lockdown system, and the model which will determine the level of restrictions in place not being made available.

“Without benchmarks subject to public scrutiny, the restrictions exhibit a character of semi-permanency,” said Sakeliga.

It added that no social impact study has been made available, which “makes it impossible to evaluate the trade-offs government considered between the health benefits of the restrictions proposed on the one hand and the harm to health, well-being, economy, and social stability on the other”.

“The current regulatory approach, which is to regulate by proxy, is fatally flawed regarding public health, social stability, economic activity, and the principles of legality and constitutionalism,” it said.

“The regulations also carry no resemblance to common law or customary law and are not intuitively graspable. They are applied arbitrarily and to different businesses as if they are unequal before the law.”

This makes the regulations “impossible to comply with” and makes the government “a bottleneck through which economic and other social activity cannot pass quickly enough”.

Solution

Sakeliga said the regulatory framework must therefore be simplified “so as to be comprehensible for the general public and officers of the law”.

“We recommend that new regulations are aligned with the Siracusa Principles on the Limitation and Derogation Provisions in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as supported by the World Health Organisation,” it said.

The current lockdown approach, which entails specifying that which is permitted, should be abandoned in favour of an approach that rather specifies unpermitted risk, it said.

Sakeliga stated that all businesses, operations, products, and sectors must also be allowed to resume and trade as long they “pivot and innovate in order to avoid unpermitted risk as specified in regulation”.

The distinction between essential and non-essential businesses must also be abandoned, it said.

While Sakeliga said it welcomes the interactions it has had with the Department of Trade and Industry and the publication of potential specifications for eventual new regulations, litigation would become a reasonable option for it if the government is likely to excessively harm public well-being or the constitutional order of the country.

South African government praised by WHO

South Africa’s declaration of a state of disaster in mid-March and implementation of a 3-week lockdown on 27 March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak has earned praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO commended South Africa for acting swiftly and for following scientific advice to delay the spread of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also stated that the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in the country is a result of closing South Africa’s borders quickly, quarantining inbound travellers, enforcing a lockdown, and preventing mass gatherings.