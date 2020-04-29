The restaurants which will be open in South Africa on Friday

South Africa will enter a level 4 lockdown on 1 May, which will allow restaurants to open for deliveries only.

Restaurants will not be allowed to offer sit-in dining, nor will customers be able to collect takeaway orders.

Many restaurants, therefore, have to balance the potential income they will receive with their staff salaries and the safety of their workers.

MyBroadband asked multiple South African restaurants whether they would be opening for deliveries from 1 May.

The table below provides an overview of the feedback provided by prominent restaurants and fast food outlets.

Restaurants in South Africa Fast Food Restaurant Open on 1 May KFC Yet to confirm Steers Awaiting new regulations Debonairs Awaiting new regulations Wimpy Awaiting new regulations Nando’s Yes McDonald’s Yet to confirm Fishaways Awaiting new regulations Roman’s Pizza Only selected restaurants – limited menu Fish & Chips Co. Only selected restaurants Pizza Perfect Yes Burger King Yet to confirm Restaurant Open on 1 May Spur Dependent on franchise owner Rocomamas Dependent on franchise owner Turn n Tender Awaiting new regulations Ocean Basket No Tasha’s Awaiting new regulations Col’Cacchio Only selected restaurants Mugg & Bean Awaiting new regulations Doppio Zero Only selected restaurants Simply Asia Yes Salsa Awaiting new regulations

Ocean Basket

Ocean Basket South Africa operations executive Jaime de Abreu said they will not open their restaurants immediately as it is currently a high-risk move.

“While we are currently negotiating with multiple landlords for a turnover-based rental to enable our franchisees to survive the lockdown, if we open for business, this will put further pressure on these negotiations,” said de Abreu.

“Add that to the fact that we are a sit-down restaurant and sell a small percentage as take-out overall (less than 15% of our sales) and that 40% of our stores are in areas that don’t have access to delivery mechanisms like Uber Eats or Mr D, opening just for delivery currently does not make sense.”

He added that since a national curfew has been implemented that will begin at 20:00 each evening, Ocean Basket restaurants would need to shut down at 18:00 to clean and allow staff to return home on time.

De Abreu explained that 18:00 to 20:00 is the highest trading period for Ocean Basket, which makes shutting down at 18:00 an issue.

“We will review on a weekly basis and the relevant lockdown levels, but currently relying on home delivery alone for our business is not a workable solution,” said de Abreu.

Spur

Spur has posted the following statement on its corporate website:

Each one of our restaurants is independently owned and operated under franchise. It is important to note that as our restaurants are largely sit-down and the overhead structures associated with this business model are significant (measurably more than a quick service restaurant) opening the doors for trade is not an inexpensive exercise and therefore it is incumbent that we and our franchisees are certain that the trade generated will at the very least cover the costs of opening. It is critical that opening for deliveries only is commercially viable. We would like to reassure our patrons that, their safety, health and wellbeing of all is our priority, and we continue to take every precaution across all our restaurants to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff. We have implemented the promotion of WHO and SA health authorities best practice guidelines to all staff and our franchisees.

Col’Cacchio

Col’Cacchio told MyBroadband that as its restaurants are primarily sit-down, it is not viable for all of its restaurants to open.

The restaurant chain added that it has implemented policies, procedures, and protocols to ensure the safety of workers once operations resume.

This includes issuing sanitisers to all staff and acquiring the appropriate PPE equipment to ensure its customers and staff remain protected.

Doppio Zero

Doppio Zero said that it plans to open for delivery via various partners, as well as with its own options, from 1 May.

“We do not have confirmation as yet on exactly which of the 18 restaurants we have in the Doppio Zero group as well as how many of our sister brand – Piza e Vino – will be opening, but we most certainly are going to be trading,” said Doppio Zero.

Simply Asia

Simply Asia said it is hard at work preparing to open its delivery services.

The restaurant chain has created a set of operating manuals which will clarify the new operating processes required in its stores, with the goal of ruling out the risk of the virus spreading.

“This is detailed and requires staff members to sanitise at regular intervals and always when leaving their section and returning,” said Simply Asia.

“Naturally staff will all wear masks and completely sanitize before entering the premises and at regular intervals even when they are not busy.”

To achieve this, Simply Asia has dedicated 1 May to training its staff in understanding the virus so that they can take the appropriate precautions not only at work but also while travelling to and from work and at home.

Famous Brands

Famous Brands oversees the following restaurant chains:

Steers

Wimpy

Debonairs

Fishaways

Mugg and Bean

Milky Lane

Fego

Wakaberry

Giramundo

Tashas

Turn n Tender

Salsa

It said it is awaiting the publication of regulations by the government, after which it will be better informed to make a decision.

“Each brand will inform their customers on their decision to trade if it is so,” said Famous Brands.

“If we trade, we will comply with the regulations.”