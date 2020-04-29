Lockdown in South Africa – Insights into business impact and full salaries not being paid

BMIT has released a new report which provides insight into the impact COVID-19 has had on South African businesses and employees.

The BMIT South Africa COVID-19 Business Impact and Remote Working Report is based on a survey which was conducted on MyBroadband between 18-21 April.

The survey was completed by 1,405 South African business owners, executives, and employees, who shared their experiences during this period.

The results revealed what many people expected – South African businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions.

28% of businesses said they were closed during the lockdown, while another 46% said they were only partially operational.

Small businesses in particular have been impacted severely, with only 20% saying they are fully operational.

The chart below shows the impact of the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa on companies of different sizes.

Employees not paid their full salary

54% of employees interviewed said they were not being paid their full salary during the lockdown, with 24% saying they are not being paid at all.

This comes at a cost to managers. 55% of managers said they are under incredible stress to make the correct decisions at this time.

51% of managers said their company has had to change its strategy significantly because of COVID-19.

The chart below shows the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on salaries in different sectors of the pandemic.

Working from home

71% of employees in the survey said they were working from home during the lockdown.

65% of employees said they had the tools to work remotely with no increased difficulty. However, this percentage is lower in industries such as agriculture, education, and retail.

27% of those who were working from home said they were more productive at home than when working at the office. 22% said they were less productive.

The situation looks different from a manager’s perspective. 36% of managers feel their employees’ productivity has declined since working from home.

The chart below shows what percentage of employees in different industries work from home.