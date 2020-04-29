Edcon enters business rescue

Edcon has stated it will enter business rescue, in a media release published on 29 April.

“The board of Edcon has passed a resolution authorizing it to file for business rescue in the course of the next few days,” the company said.

CEO Grant Pattison said that Edcon’s stores will open on 1 May, but will have to do so under business rescue.

“In the short time that has been available to us, we have been unable to raise the funds needed to pay the creditors for the March and April month-ends,” said Pattinson.

“In this circumstance, South African law requires that the company either be placed in liquidation or business rescue.”

“To provide us with a longer period to raise the money, the board has taken a decision to file for business rescue,” Pattison said.

Edcon added that following the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, Edcon has lost R2 billion in sales.

It said this sales decrease, combined with a decline in debt collections, means it has been unable to pay its suppliers for both March and April.

“Paying April salaries will require assistance from the UIF COVID-19 TERS programme,” said Edcon.

Edcon’s struggles

Edcon told MyBroadband earlier this month that its turnover had declined significantly in recent weeks.

It said it would make the payment of salaries its priority, and had been looking for a workable solution to achieve this.

To achieve this, alongside the UIF COVID-19 TERS application, Pattison took a 100% temporary cut in his salary – while company executives agreed to cuts ranging from 10% to 30%.

“We will be working closely with the appointed business rescue practitioners, shareholders, and government to find a way to plug the financial hole,” said Pattison.

“It is my hope that some version of the business will emerge to continue to serve customers.”

The business rescue proceedings will be guided and supervised by Piers Marsden and Lance Schapiro.