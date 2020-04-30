Flight Centre to close stores

Flight Centre South Africa has announced that it will close 40% of its network due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting financial struggles.

“While we deal with these unimaginable circumstances, we – and other businesses – are taking some very difficult decisions,” said managing director for Middle East Africa, Andrew Stark, in a statement.

“Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa has, therefore, made the difficult decision to right-size its physical retail footprint to better reflect the current trading climate,” said Stark.

Stark said the business’ decisions are targeted at navigating through the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused “hibernation for the travel industry”.

Additionally, Flight Centre said it is trying to preserve as many jobs as possible for the long-term.

Details

“The closure of 40% of our network will also include the specialized Cruiseabout brand in South Africa, which will be fully absorbed into the highly successful and well-known Flight Centre brand,” said Stark.

“All Cruiseabout store customers and bookings will be fully managed and transferred across to a Flight Centre Travel Expert and team.”

Stark said that Flight Centre would maintain a network of 60 retail outlets across the country, and would grow its independent model – known as Flight Centre Associates – to 200 independent travel owners.

It also plans to grow its online presence through its website “exponentially” in the years to come.

“Customers can rest assured that their travel arrangements and bookings will be well catered for by the rest of the Flight Centre team nationally,” said Stark.

“If you are holding a booking or have credit due, you will receive a personal email or SMS with confirmation of this in the coming week.”

Stores to remain closed

In an advisory posted to its website on 29 April, Flight Centre said that all of its retail stores and campuses would remain closed during COVID-19 alert level 4.

“Flight Centre Travel Group’s retail stores and campuses will remain closed as South Africa moves from risk level 5 to level 4 on 1 May 2020,” the company said.

“South Africa’s borders will remain closed as we move from risk level 5 to level 4 on 1 May 2020, with the exception of repatriation flights in or out of South Africa.”

“We understand that these are challenging times and we are here to support you in any way possible,” Flight Centre stated.

The company added that it is proactively contacting customers to help them change their immediate travel plans for May 2020.

Struggles for businesses

Flight Centre is not the first high-profile business to be crippled by the coronavirus in South Africa during the lockdown.

Edcon published a press release yesterday confirming it will enter business rescue.

It added that following the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, Edcon had lost R2 billion in sales.

It said this sales decrease, combined with a decline in debt collections, means it has been unable to pay its suppliers for both March and April.

