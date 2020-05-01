Here is the list of restaurants and takeaways which are now open

The lockdown regulations were relaxed today after South Africa moved from level 5 to level 4 on the new COVID-19 alert system.

One of the biggest changes is that restaurants and fast food outlets are now allowed to operate.

There are, however, restrictions. Only deliveries are allowed, and operating hours are restricted to 09:00 to 19:00.

The new regulations for alert level 4 highlight that no sit-down dining or collection of food is allowed at restaurants.

These restrictions mean food delivery services like Mr D Food and Uber Eats will be in high demand.

Mr D Food returned to full operation today. “Restaurants will be able to return to Mr D Food along with safe, contactless delivery and financial support,” it said.

Many restaurants will open

Many restaurants told MyBroadband they are excited to start operating again and are now open for business.

Danielle Wallace, marketing manager at Hudson’s Burger Joint, said they have opened all seven branches across Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.

“We have developed a new and limited menu geared specifically for deliveries. Our customers can find us on Uber Eats, Mr D, and OrderIn,” she said.

Del Forno’s Lizelle Wolhuter said they have opened their restaurants for delivery and offer a variety of pizza and pasta, steaks, and selected chef meals.

“Customers will also be able to order directly off our app, and will receive 10% off their first order with us,” Wolhuter said.

Doppio Zero also opened for deliveries via various food delivery partners and its own options.

Other restaurants which are now offering food to clients include Pizza Hut, Pizza Perfect, Andiccio24, and Anat.

Not all restaurants will open

Not all restaurants have been able to open, however.

Ocean Basket executive Jaime de Abreu told MyBroadband they will not open their restaurants immediately as it is would be a high-risk move.

He added that the national curfew which begins at 20:00 each evening means they would need to shut down at 18:00 to clean and allow staff to return home on time.

De Abreu explained that 18:00 to 20:00 is the highest trading period for Ocean Basket, which makes shutting down at 18:00 a problem.

Col’Cacchio told MyBroadband that as its restaurants are primarily sit-down, it is not viable for all of its outlets to open.

Nando’s will also not open their restaurants to the public.

“Being restricted by the government to delivery only, in hours limited by a curfew, means they will have to remain closed,” the company said.

A list of restaurants which are now open

The table below provides an overview of the restaurants which are now open for deliveries.

Restaurants in South Africa Restaurant Open Steers Yes Chicken Licken Yes Debonairs Yes Pizza Perfect Yes Pizza Hut Yes Andiccio24 Yes Del Forno Yes Hudsons – The Burger Joint Yes Simply Asia Yes Rocomamas Yes (selected restaurants) Col’Cacchio Yes (selected restaurants) Doppio Zero Yes (selected restaurants) Roman’s Pizza Yes (selected restaurants) Salsa Yes (selected restaurants) Fish & Chips Co. Yes (selected restaurants) KFC Yes (selected restaurants from 2 May) McDonald’s Yes (selected restaurants from 2 May) Anat Yes (selected restaurants from 2 May) Burger King Yes (selected restaurants from 6 May) Spur Yes (selected restaurants, opening date not known) Wimpy Yes (selected restaurants, opening date not known) Fishaways Yes (selected restaurants this coming week) Considering Turn n Tender Yet to confirm Tasha’s Yet to confirm Mugg & Bean Yet to confirm Remain closed to the public Nando’s No Ocean Basket No

What restaurants say about opening during lockdown

Here is a summary of what prominent restaurants said about opening during lockdown and offering deliveries to clients.

KFC – We will be back in action on 2 May serving up South Africa’s most loved fried chicken.

– We will be back in action on 2 May serving up South Africa’s most loved fried chicken. McDonald’s – We return with delivery from 2 May. While we are excited to serve you, we are only able to open selected restaurants with delivery at this time.

– We return with delivery from 2 May. While we are excited to serve you, we are only able to open selected restaurants with delivery at this time. Steers – Delivery will be limited to selected areas as not all restaurants will be opening.

– Delivery will be limited to selected areas as not all restaurants will be opening. Burger King – We will be opening select restaurants around the country to deliver its full menu locally as of Wednesday, 6 May 2020.

– We will be opening select restaurants around the country to deliver its full menu locally as of Wednesday, 6 May 2020. Nando’s – We will not be opening our restaurants to the public because of the government’s requirement of delivery only and operating during limited hours.

– We will not be opening our restaurants to the public because of the government’s requirement of delivery only and operating during limited hours. Chicken Licken – Our restaurants will only be open for orders placed on Uber Eats and Mr. D Food.

– Our restaurants will only be open for orders placed on Uber Eats and Mr. D Food. Debonairs Pizza – We are open for deliveries. We’re excited to be able to deliver our amazing pizza to our customers once again.

– We are open for deliveries. We’re excited to be able to deliver our amazing pizza to our customers once again. Pizza Perfect – We are firing up our pizza ovens again on 1 May for delivery only.

– We are firing up our pizza ovens again on 1 May for delivery only. Spur – We will be opening for deliveries during lockdown level 4. Please keep checking our social pages and website for updates.

– We will be opening for deliveries during lockdown level 4. Please keep checking our social pages and website for updates. Pizza Hut – South Africa, we’re open and ready to serve you our famous pan pizza and full menu via delivery.

– South Africa, we’re open and ready to serve you our famous pan pizza and full menu via delivery. Andiccio24 – We’ll be opening for deliveries 1 May. Avoid curfew queues due to limited trading hours – order any time during the day.

– We’ll be opening for deliveries 1 May. Avoid curfew queues due to limited trading hours – order any time during the day. Ocean Basket – We will not open restaurants immediately as it is currently a high-risk move.

– We will not open restaurants immediately as it is currently a high-risk move. Del Forno – We have opened our restaurants for delivery and offer a variety of pizza and pasta, steaks, and selected chef meals.

– We have opened our restaurants for delivery and offer a variety of pizza and pasta, steaks, and selected chef meals. Col’Cacchio – Our restaurants are primarily sit-down, and it is not viable for all of our restaurants to open.

– Our restaurants are primarily sit-down, and it is not viable for all of our restaurants to open. Hudson’s Burger Joint – We have opened all seven branches across Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.

– We have opened all seven branches across Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town. Anat – You’re able to order your favourite Anat meals from Mr D Food, Uber Eats, OrderIn, and Delivery Extreme.

– You’re able to order your favourite Anat meals from Mr D Food, Uber Eats, OrderIn, and Delivery Extreme. Rocomamas – The majority of our stores are open.

– The majority of our stores are open. Doppio Zero – We are open for delivery via various partners, as well as our own options, from 1 May.

– We are open for delivery via various partners, as well as our own options, from 1 May. Wimpy – We’ll be back delivering a selection of your favourites from selected restaurants.

– We’ll be back delivering a selection of your favourites from selected restaurants. Fishaways – The delivery service will unfortunately only be available through select restaurants this coming week.

– The delivery service will unfortunately only be available through select restaurants this coming week. Salsa – Salsa Kyalami will be open for deliveries from today. We will keep you informed on our other stores and deliveries.

