Takealot adds thousands of tech products for sale

Takealot has made thousands of tech products available to buy through its online store.

The newly-added product categories include computers and laptops, office electronics, TV and audio, and smartphones.

This comes after South Africa moved from level 5 to level 4 on the new COVID-19 alert system, which sees certain retail restrictions relaxed.

Under level 4 a wider range of items are allowed to be sold, including hardware, car parts, winter clothing, footwear, bedding, and heaters.

All personal ICT equipment including computers, smartphones, and other home office equipment can also be sold.

Postal services and courier services are also allowed to operate at level 4 to facilitate ecommerce deliveries.

Takealot quick to act

Takealot was quick to act to the level change, and the company said it has curated a comprehensive range of products as directed by the new government regulations.

While this is good news for consumers, Takealot CEO Kim Reid said more should be done to allow unrestricted ecommerce trade.

Reid stated that ecommerce allows people to buy goods in an almost completely contactless way.

“Social distancing is built into ecommerce,” Reid said, adding that with a few simple delivery protocols, ecommerce allows for a very hygienic way of shopping.

For food deliveries, for example, the driver will place the carrier bag on the ground, open it, and let the buyer take it out themselves.

Another benefit of ecommerce, Reid said, is that the need to make a distinction between essential goods and non-essential goods goes away.

Since there is no need to discourage people from lingering in physical stores for too long, online shops can and should be allowed to sell their whole inventory.

Letter to customers

Now read: Here is the list of restaurants and takeaways which are now open