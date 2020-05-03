COVID-19 – The biggest winners and losers

Many businesses which were struggling before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world will not make it, while others will do very well during this period.

This is the view of former FNB CEO and venture capitalist Michael Jordaan, who was speaking to The Nielsen Network’s Bronwyn Nielsen.

Jordaan said businesses which will suffer include printed newspapers whose ad revenues will disappear and airlines which cannot operate.

The extended lockdown will also hit cinemas, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues which are forced to remain closed.

Jordaan added that commercial office space is under pressure as people work from home, and wine farms will suffer because of alcohol bans.

There is, however, many businesses which will show growth because of the restrictions on physical movement and brick-and-mortar retail.

“There is a big shift to online. We probably accelerated more in a few weeks than the prior decade,” Jordaan said.

Businesses which are doing well are online shopping, online education, and things which support working from home.

The performance of shares in the online market

When looking at the share price performance of companies which are operating in the industries which Jordaan mentioned, he is right on the money.

Amazon – a global leader in online shopping, online entertainment, and cloud services – hit an all-time high share price in April 2020.

Zoom, which offers video communications to support remote working, has nearly doubled its share price since the pandemic hit.

Netflix, Facebook, and Microsoft have also shown strong share-price recoveries in recent weeks.

The table below provides an overview of the share price performance of prominent companies between 1 January 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic) and now.

It clearly illustrates the varying impact on different industries, with some doing well while others are in deep financial trouble.

COVID-19 Winners Company 01-Jan-20 30-Apr-20 Change Zoom 69 135 96.70% Amazon 1891 2474 30.83% Netflix 330 420 27.30% Facebook 210 205 -2.42% Google (Alphabet) 1369 1347 -1.61% COVID-19 Losers Losers 01-Jan-20 30-Apr-20 Change Bloomin Brands (Restaurants) 22 12 -45.48% JetBlue Airways 19 10 -48.44% Boeing 333 141 -57.69% Cinemark Theatres 34 14 -58.09% American Airlines 29 12 -58.71%

Michael Jordaan Interview

He has invested in 25 entrepreneurial businesses including data network @RainSouthAfrica and soon to be launched @BankZeroSA. @MichaelJordaan says first principle business thinking is needed to survive over these uncertain times https://t.co/JaljPUczbA #survive pic.twitter.com/zfaDdVcY0Z — Bronwyn Nielsen (@bronwynnielsen) April 29, 2020

