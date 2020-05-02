Long queues as more shops in South Africa open – Photos

On Saturday, 2 May, there were long queues at ICT equipment shops, clothing retailers, and hardware stores which opened for the first time in five weeks.

This follows the country’s lockdown regulations being relaxed after South Africa moved from level 5 to level 4 on the new COVID-19 alert system on 1 May.

This allowed many additional retailers to start trading for the first time since 27 March, when the country went into lockdown.

Noteworthy additions to the list of retailers which can now sell products include clothing retailers, ICT equipment stores, hardware stores, and vehicle components dealers.

A visit to shopping centres on Saturday morning illustrated the tremendous pent-up demand for these services.

There were long queues at most of the shops and shopping centres were packed, despite many of the shops in these centres remaining closed.

Stores like Incredible Connection were forced to manage the number of people who could be allowed in.

The photos below show long queues at Centurion Mall on Saturday morning.

The Centurion Mall parking lot was full.

Centurion Mall was busy with people buying food, clothing, and other products.

There were long queues at Edgars and Game.

The iStore and Incredible Connection were full.

There was a particularly long queue at Builders Warehouse.

Car service centres were trading again.

