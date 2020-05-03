Many lockdown regulations do more harm than good – Experts

South Africa’s extended lockdown is starting to impact the economy, with National Treasury expecting job losses, tax losses, and a contracting economy.

National Treasury’s director-general Dondo Mogajane warned the country’s economy could contract by as much as 16.1% this year.

The contraction will depend on how long it takes to contain the coronavirus pandemic and for the economy to recover.

South Africa also stands to lose up to 7 million jobs, depending on the speed of the country’s economic recovery.

Mogajane said South Africa therefore has to move quickly to get the economy back to normal, while containing the impact of the virus.

Tax revenue lost to alcohol and cigarette sales

Two of the lockdown regulations which have resulted in the most criticism and unhappiness are the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales.

Apart from the lack of support from many citizens, it is also costing the country a lot of money in lost tax revenue.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the losses in tax revenue from beer and alcohol in April were:

R664 million lost in excise duties from beer.

R300 million lost in excise duties from wine.

R400 million lost in excise duties from spirits.

R300 million lost in duties from cigarettes.

“So, year to date, our under recovery from these activities is R1.5 billion and we’re just through the first month,” said Kieswetter.

Considering the negativity about the ban and the loss in tax revenues, it is not surprising that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni does not support this decision.

Mboweni said he would have allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products under level 4 to resume if it was his choice.

Ecommerce restrictions criticized

An area which has drawn sharp criticism from industry is the restrictions placed on ecommerce and deliveries.

While many other countries allowed unfettered ecommerce because of the contactless nature of the industry, this did not happen in South Africa.

Online shops are only allowed to sell the products which brick-and-mortar shops are allowed to sell.

Minister for Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said that ecommerce will continue to operate under restrictions due to concerns over fair competition.

“If we open up any one category, let’s say ecommerce, unavoidably there’s enormous pressure to do the same for physical stores,” Patel stated.

Ecommerce companies have a different view. Takealot CEO Kim Reid said online stores should be able to sell all items as it allows people to buy goods in an almost completely contactless way.

“Social distancing is built into ecommerce,” Reid said, adding that with a few simple delivery protocols, ecommerce allows for a very hygienic way of shopping.

He said South Africa’s ecommerce companies are an asset in the fight against the coronavirus that the government should be using.

Exercise restrictions

One restriction which is making many South Africans unhappy is only being allowed to exercise outside between 06:00 and 09:00.

This has resulted in large crowds flocking to popular walking and jogging spots like the Sea Point promenade and the Durban beachfront at the same time.

Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan highlighted that the sun rises at 06:31 in Johannesburg and only at 07:21 in Cape Town. “The regulations are not thought through,” he said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the regulations are causing congestion and needed to be re-thought.

He said exercise is essential for health and lockdown regulations should not be making it a luxury.

He added that essential workers may not have the ability to exercise between 06:00 and 09:00, and they should also be accommodated.

He suggested having morning and afternoon sessions when people are allowed to walk, jog, or cycle outside.

Regulations should be fact-based, rational and logical

Constitutional expert Pierre de Vos said ministers should provide proper, fact-based and rational justifications for every lockdown regulation they seek to impose.

“Matters will be made worse if the government decides to use the police and the military to try to impose its will by force in the face of widespread public resistance,” he said.

Many people feel many of the ministers are not experts in their field and that some regulations do more harm than good.

Here are a few of the regulations which are widely criticized by industry players and citizens.

Limiting ecommerce to only selected items

Regulation: Online shops are restricted in what they are allowed to sell based on standard retail restrictions.

Online shops are restricted in what they are allowed to sell based on standard retail restrictions. Effect/criticism: Online shopping is suffering without any good reason and the country is losing out on buying a wide range of products in a safe and contactless way.

Online shopping is suffering without any good reason and the country is losing out on buying a wide range of products in a safe and contactless way. Proposed solution: Open up all ecommerce with strict workplace requirements to protect employees.

Restricting exercise to between 06:00 and 09:00

Regulation: Walk, run, or cycle between 06:00 to 09:00, within a 5km radius of their place of residence, provided that this is not done in organised groups.

Walk, run, or cycle between 06:00 to 09:00, within a 5km radius of their place of residence, provided that this is not done in organised groups. Effect/criticism: The regulations have resulted in congestion in popular spots and are preventing many essential workers from exercising.

The regulations have resulted in congestion in popular spots and are preventing many essential workers from exercising. Proposed solution: Allow for exercise throughout the day, or at least add a three-hour afternoon session to ease congestion and accommodate workers who cannot train in the morning.

Ban on alcohol sales

Regulation: The sale, dispensing, and distribution of liquor is prohibited. The transportation of liquor is prohibited.

The sale, dispensing, and distribution of liquor is prohibited. The transportation of liquor is prohibited. Effect/criticism: The underground and illegal sale of alcohol is growing, and people are starting to brew their own alcohol.

The underground and illegal sale of alcohol is growing, and Proposed solution: Allow the sale of alcohol.

Ban on cigarette sales