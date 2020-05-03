Cigarettes are banned and we will not back down – Government

The South African government has stated it will not back down on its decision to ban the sale of cigarettes.

The Sunday Times reported that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said there is no possibility of talks with the cigarette industry.

“There is no possibility of a midway agreement that accommodates them and us. We believe that it is the right thing to do. I don’t see any of us agreeing on the measures the other party has taken. We will make our case in court. We believe we have very good reasons,” said Mthembu.

As part of South Africa’s lockdown regulations – including during level 4 – the sale of cigarettes is not allowed.

This has resulted in anger from citizens and tobacco companies.

British American Tobacco said it will give the government until Monday to reverse the ban on cigarette sales in the country, ot it will launch legal action to remove the ban.

Online petition

The statement from the government follows an outcry on the ban on cigarette sales.

An online petition to lift the ban on cigarette sales in South Africa has received over 470,000 signatures from people who feel their rights are being infringed upon.

The online petition states that “as law abiding citizens our rights have been taken away under the pretext of the pandemic”.

It gained momentum after Minister of Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma backtracked on a previous proposal to unban cigarette sales from 1 May.

Dlamini-Zuma defended the decision, saying 2,000 people who engaged the government were against the sale of cigarettes under level 4 of the lockdown.

Many commentators have argued all this does, however, is encourage the illegal cigarette trade.

The financial impact of the cigarette ban is also devastating, as it costs the country millions of rand a day in lost excise revenues.

