Nando’s opens for deliveries

21 Nando’s restaurants in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are open for deliveries as of today, the company announced.

These restaurants will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 for orders, which can be called in, placed online through the Nando’s app, or ordered through Uber Eats and Mr D Food.

Deliveries will be packaged with a tamper-proof sticker which will let you know that your food is sealed properly, it said.

“As we phase our peri-peri out of lockdown and back into the hands of all South Africans, dining in at our restaurants, utilising our drive-thrus, and entering our store to collect an order you’ve placed will unfortunately still be unavailable,” said Nando’s.

The following Nando’s restaurants will be open:

KwaZulu-Natal

Piet Retief

Montclair

Stanger 2

Reservoir Hills

Mount Edgecombe

Gauteng

Florida

Eldorado

Atlas Road

Norwood

Columbine

Ruimsig

Parktown North

Melville

Kosher

Sanridge

Rosebank

Parktown

Canterbury

Lambton

Malelane

Leaping Frog

Crown Mines

Change of heart

Nando’s had previously told MyBroadband it would not open its restaurants to the public.

This was because the government was only willing to allow deliveries, along with the limited hours the company was permitted to work.

“Opening for delivery only will lose Nando’s and our franchise partners more money than being closed,” said Mike Cathie, CEO of Nando’s South Africa.

“We are focused on preserving the jobs of our thousands of employees into the future and can’t add to the already enormous weekly losses we’re suffering.”

Restaurants are opening

Nando’s now joins popular restaurant chains that have certain franchises open, such as Rocomamas, KFC, McDonald’s, and Col’Cacchio.

Burger King is set to open selected restaurants on 6 May.

