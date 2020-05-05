Massive drop in IT spending due to coronavirus

Worldwide IT spending is forecast to decrease by 5.1% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to IDC.

This is a large change from January’s 2020 forecast, in which IDC predicted 5.1% growth in IT spending this year.

The biggest decline in year-on-year spending is expected to be in the devices market, where a 12.4% decline is predicted.

“Overall spending on devices including PCs and phones will be down significantly this year and is the main drag on total IT spending with the economic fallout likely to disrupt upgrade cycles for smartphones, which were expected to be boosted by the launch of premium 5G devices,” said IDC.

“The PC market was already expected to decline this year after a commercial refresh cycle in 2019, leaving discretionary upgrades to new notebooks and tablets extremely vulnerable to any period of economic decline.”

IT services and software are expected to suffer smaller declines of 2.6% and 1.9% respectively, while infrastructure spending is expected to grow by 3.8%.

Growth in infrastructure spend

IDC said that predicted infrastructure spending growth is primarily due to the continued funding of existing cloud deployments.

It added that some businesses may even attempt to accelerate their cloud projects during 2020.

“The amount of data that companies must store and manage is not going anywhere,” said IDC.

“Increasingly, even more of that data will be stored, managed, and increasingly also analysed in the cloud.”

IDC also predicted that telecom spending will decline by 0.8%, which it describes as “relatively stable compared to other types of technology investments.”

It said that carriers will continue to invest in 5G, and the lockdown has increased short-term demand for fixed broadband services.

This will be balanced out by the financial ramifications of the pandemic on consumer spending, particularly in the second half of the year, IDC said.

Predicted year-on-year IT spending growth 2019 2020 Devices 0.9% -12.4% Infrastructure 8.8% 3.8% Software 10% -1.9% IT services 4.7% -2.6% IT spending 5% -5.1%

Predicted year-on-year ICT industry spending growth 2019 2020 2021 IT spending 5% -5.1% 5% Telecom spending 0.5% -0.8% 0.7% ICT spending 3.5% -3.4% 3.1%

