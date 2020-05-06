MTN reopens all stores in South Africa

MTN has re-opened all 410 of its South African stores.

“Around 80% of MTN’s stores began trading on 1 May, with all stores across the network open for trading from yesterday,” said MTN.

It said it will be limiting its trading hours until 17:00 from Monday to Friday, and until 13:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Limited support staff will be available at each store, and two store shifts will be implemented to alternate between working in-store and working from home.

“Our focus is on continuing to give customers all the support they need to stay connected to their friends and family,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“MTN is ready to scale up the level of services provided in-store as the lockdown levels improve, while our online service channels remain fully operational so that we can provide a full suite of support offerings.”

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back into stores and assure them that the highest priority has been placed on managing the risks around COVID-19,” O’Sullivan said.

Safety measures

MTN has implemented a variety of measures to ensure customers and staff remain safe – including 2m social distancing barrier markings and regular health-checks.

MTN said all of the measures it has taken comply with the regulations set out by the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Department of Health.

It will also be taking additional measures such as removing all display items from the front of its stores and switching off all touchscreens.

MTN added that biometric devices will be sanitised before and after every use, and employees will not need to handle customers’ credit cards.

Additional measures to protect its employees include:

Provision of hand sanitisers, reusable masks, and face screens.

Taking of employees’ temperatures daily using infrared thermometers.

Vulnerable staff will continue to work from home.

“Safety is of paramount importance and we ask all customers going into our stores to please adhere to the protocols in place to help them, and our employees, to stay safe,” said O’Sullivan.

