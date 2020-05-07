Incredible Connection – Slow deliveries explained

Incredible Connection has provided feedback on why customers have suffered delays in getting their purchases delivered.

The tech retailer’s social media platforms, as well as websites like HelloPeter, have been flooded with complaints from customers saying their essential deliveries had not been delivered weeks after they were ordered.

MyBroadband readers have also complained they have not received feedback from the retailer through its customer support call centre or via email.

Stef Michael, head of consumer electronics and appliances marketing for Incredible Connection’s parent company JD Group, explained the situation to MyBroadband.

Massive increase in online orders

According to Michael, the allowance to trade a small number of products during April, and a larger number from 1 May, has seen Incredible Connection witness a massive increase in online orders.

“We have seen an unprecedented surge in online orders with volumes far exceeding any previous benchmark, and in a number of instances we have not met our normal high standard of 2-5 days fulfilment for regular/core items,” said Michael.

He added that the company was aware its customers are anxious to receive their orders, and apologised for instances where Incredible Connection had not met its promised delivery timeframe.

Slower value chain

Michael explained that Incredible Connection took a firm stand to comply with “both the letter and spirit of the law” in fulfilling its obligations to staff, customers, and shareholders during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“In order to fully comply with the provisions of the lockdown, every member of the various supply chains has to be compliant,” Michael said.

“That, in some instances, may mean up to five or six parties – such as clearing agents, freight forwarders, distribution partners, our own staff and business, and the various courier companies used for fulfilment.”

Michael said every company within this chain has done its best within the restrictions, but the value chain is naturally moving slower than usual.

This includes courier and distribution companies operating under reduced hours and shifts, while goods cannot be moved until all of the appropriate certifications are in order.

“This has all ultimately led to slower fulfilment and we apologise for this,” said Michael.

Other challenges

Michael highlighted a variety of other challenges Incredible Connection has faced:

Call centres had to be shut down, meaning Incredible Connection had to equip staff to work remotely. This affected waiting and response times.

Suppliers have had their ability to replenish stock reduced, although essential item vendors are now able to do so more efficiently.

Demand for certain products – such as webcams – has increased by over 200%.

Distributors are operating on reduced staffing levels, and under various safety guidelines.

Courier companies have stringent operating guidelines and are subject to increased traffic stops.

Delivery companies are assisting with the delivery of essential goods, such as medical supplies, which receive preferential treatment.

Contactless delivery, as well as the restrictions on access to estates, has meant that certain parcels remain unclaimed for days.

Stores have, until recently, not been able to open. This has meant Incredible Connection could not access stock that was available in these stores.

Some customers have challenged the definition of essential items and demanded that Incredible Connection fulfil their orders.

“We are satisfied that all our communication has been exceptionally clear as to what can and what cannot be fulfilled on the basis of the published restrictions and we will not deliver any non-essential items,” said Michael.

He said that once restrictions are lifted on non-essential items, it will commence the fulfilment of non-essential orders – and is preparing in anticipation of this.

Committed to serving customers

Michael said that 82.58% of all ecommerce orders for April and May have either been delivered or are currently in transit.

“We have attempted to contact consumers affected by delayed delivery where they provided the correct details or order reference number, and have chased down their consignments and, where necessary, expedited them along with any other consumer still awaiting their goods to go into transit,” said Michael.

“We accept that we have let some customers down and are doing everything we can within the environment within which we are forced to operate to expedite every single order and will not rest until we are 100% up to date.”

“Even the most cursory of investigations into the social media feeds of all online retailers will reveal that we are not alone in this struggle and that everyone has experienced poor connectivity and significant delivery delays, which bears testament to just how difficult it is right now to trade under the severe restrictions of level 4 lockdown.”