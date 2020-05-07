Burger King’s catastrophic hit in South Africa

The impact of the national lockdown which started on 27 March is absolutely devastating and terrifying for Burger King.

This is according to Burger King South Africa COO Juan Klopper.

Speaking to CNBC Africa, Klopper said the biggest impact of the national lockdown was that their entire working capital balance was unwinding.

“We are a cash flow positive business, which means we get cash from our customers every day,” said Klopper.

“That dries up overnight and you sit with a whack of about R50 million in working capital which has to unwind.”

He said Burger King is aggressively growing from a development point of view, which is self-funded. The lockdown therefore created a short-term funding need.

“We went to the bankers and they understand the potential of the business, so they helped us out,” he said.

He said within the first month they used up most of their cash reserves, however.

The company can therefore only maintain itself for another month before they need a serious capital injection.

Some good news is that Burger King successfully applied for temporary employee relief from the the government.

“We are quite fortunate that around 95% of our employees are South African nationals, and that we operate 90 out of Burger King’s 95 operations in South Africa,” he said.

Lobbying for drive-thru to be allowed

Klopper said one of their biggest concerns was that their full operations can only resume at level 1 of the lockdown.

At this stage – level 4 – only home delivery is allowed. This makes up 5% of Burger King’s typical sales.

Another problem is that the delivery side of the business does not generate cash daily, as the aggregators – third-party delivery services – only pay on a weekly basis.

He added if they do not see home delivery doing at least 30% of their normal business, there is no point in opening up.

This definitely not a sustainable solution for Burger King, and he hopes the government will ease the lockdown regulations soon.

“If they can add on drive-thru, we can probably save the business by doing up to 70% of our turnover,” said Klopper.

He said they are lobbying the Department of Trade and Industry to allow the drive-thru service with other brands, including McDonald’s, KFC, Nando’s, and Famous Brands.

Additionally, he said only allowing home deliveries is creating a bottleneck at stores which is not good for containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Free up drive-thru. The whole thing can be very safely controlled as we have created a natural social distancing environment due to the nature of a drive-thru lane,” Klopper said.