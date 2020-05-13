The detailed list of clothes you are allowed to buy in South Africa

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel has issued new directions on the sale of clothes and shoes in South Africa.

The new directions were published in a Government Gazette dated 12 May 2020, and deal with the sale of clothing during the level 4 lockdown.

“The purpose of these directions is to provide direction on the type of clothing, footwear, and bedding which may be sold by retailers during alert level 4,” stated the document.

The document includes a detailed list of clothing that adults and children may purchase, and individually lists items such as underwear, denim jackets, beanies, and hair accessories.

Bedding items include blankets, duvets, and quilts.

Permitted clothing items

The table below contains the full list from the Government Gazette.

Clothing, Footwear, and Bedding All baby and toddler clothing and footwear All children’s wear: including outerwear, underwear, sleepwear, school wear and shoes, footwear, socks, related accessories All maternity wear All adult sleepwear and gowns The following adult footwear categories: boots, slippers, closed-toe heels, closed-toe flat shoes, sneakers and trainers, smart closed-toe shoes, casual closed-toe shoes. The following adult outerwear categories: active wear, including gym, running and other exercise apparel, knitwear, jackets and coats, dresses, long-sleeved tops, long-sleeved t-shirts, denim jeans and denim jackets, pants, skirts, short-sleeved knit tops, where promoted and displayed as worn under cardigans and knitwear, short-sleeved t-shirts, where promoted and displayed as undergarments for warmth, leggings, crop bottoms worn with boots and leggings, shirts, either short- or long-sleeved, where displayed and promoted to be worn under jackets coats and/or knitwear, golf shirts, one-pieces such as bodysuits The following adult accessories: shawls and scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, belts, headwear, gym and exercise apparel accessories, and hair accessories. The following bedding categories: baby bedding and blankets, duvets, duvet inners, blankets, comforters, quilts, mattress protectors, pillows, throws, sheets and pillow cases, electric blankets

