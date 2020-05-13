New rules for level 4 lockdown – The small businesses which are allowed to reopen

The Department of Small Business Development has published changes to the Disaster Management Act which allow certain categories of small businesses to reopen under national COVID-19 alert level 4.

These directions reaffirm and extend the application of the previous directions that applied to informal, micro, and small businesses that render essential services, the department said.

“These directions are issued in order to assist micro and small businesses trading in permitted services, to comply with the regulations and do not seek to deviate from any previous directions issued under the regulations.”

The new businesses which are allowed to open under the current lockdown level include the following:

Small-scale bakeries and confectioneries

Small-scale hardware stores

Informal restaurants and shisanyamas for home deliveries only

Trade necessary for rendering emergency repair work – including plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, glaziers, roof repair work, tow trucks, vehicle recovery and automobile repairs (motor mechanics), including small-scale vehicle service centres, small-scale motor body repair shops, and fitment centres.

Sole traders within the clothing and textiles and confectionery business

Cooperatives operating under permitted businesses in line with the regulations

The regulations stated that all formal and informal small businesses allowed to reopen under these directives must comply with the relevant health and safety measures issued by the Department of Health.

All employees and customers at formal and informal small businesses will not be allowed to enter the premises if they are not wearing a cloth face mask.

“All formal and informal small businesses are encouraged to provide transport for their employees during the national state of disaster,” the department said.

Small businesses that are not mentioned in the existing list of permitted businesses or the list above must apply for permits to operate during level 4 lockdown.

Restrictions and requirements

The new regulations also imposed a number of restrictions on small businesses which have been granted leave to reopen under the current COVID-19 alert level.

Small-scale bakeries and confectionaries must not sell products or goods prohibited by the regulations, and hardware stores are not allowed to sell “sub-standard goods”.

The regulations added that informal and micro-restaurants are prohibited from selling cooked food unless it is for home deliveries and the orders are placed telephonically or online.

Small-scale clothing stores and sole traders are also explicitly prohibited from allowing customers to try on personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and maks before they are purchased.

These traders may also not accept any returns for gloves, masks, and other PPE.

Vehicle service centres and workshops which do not possess a business licence or trading permit must apply for these credentials before they are allowed to reopen during the lockdown.