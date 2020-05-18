Huawei moving forward despite US restrictions

Despite restrictions imposed upon it by the United States, Huawei is focused on moving forward.

This is according to Huawei’s rotating chairman, Guo Ping, who was speaking at the opening of Huawei’s 17th annual Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen.

The event, which is taking place both onsite and online, includes over 2,000 analysts, opinion leaders, and media representatives from a variety of industries.

“Over the past year, many technologies became unavailable to us,” said Guo Ping.

“Despite this, Huawei struggled to survive and is striving to move forward.”

He added that the world has become an integrated and collaborative system, and that this is a good thing.

“The trend of globalization shouldn’t and will not likely be reversed. Fragmented standards and supply chains benefit no one, and further fragmentation will have a severe impact on the entire industry,” he said.

“The industry as a whole should work together to strengthen IPR protection, safeguard fair competition, protect unified global standards, and promote a collaborative global supply chain.”

A huge market

Huawei said in a press release that in the last 30-plus years, it has deployed over 1,500 networks in over 170 countries and regions, and serves over 3 billion people worldwide.

It said 600 million consumers are provided smart devices by the company.

“By 2025, the digital economy will represent an industry worth 23 trillion US dollars,” said Huawei.

“The ICT industry still has great potential. Standing at the threshold of the intelligent world, we can see more opportunities than challenges for the ICT industry.”

Huawei plans to continue its investment into three key areas – connectivity, computing, and smart devices.

“We will work with customers, partners, standards organizations, and all other industry players in domains like supply chain, standards, and talent cultivation, to encourage open collaboration, promote inclusive industry development, and explore the future together.”

Huawei opposes latest US amendments

Huawei has categorically opposed the amendments made by the US Department of Commerce to its foreign direct product rule.

“The US government added Huawei to the Entity List on May 16 2019 without justification,” said Huawei in a statement.

“Since that time, and despite the fact that a number of key industrial and technological elements were made unavailable to us, we have remained committed to complying with all US government rules and regulations,” it added.

“At the same time, we have fulfilled our contractual obligations to customers and suppliers, and have survived and forged ahead against all odds.”

Huawei said that despite this, the US continues its “relentless pursuit to tighten its stranglehold” on the company, which it said ignores the concerns of many other companies and associations.

This is in reference to recent news that US president Donald Trump has extended the restrictions on both Huawei and ZTE.

“This decision was arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire industry worldwide,” said Huawei.

“This new rule will impact the expansion, maintenance, and continuous operations of networks worth hundreds of billions of dollars that we have rolled out in more than 170 countries.”