Most popular products on Takealot revealed, which include a few unexpected items

On 14 May, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition published new regulations which allowed all goods to be sold through ecommerce platforms, except for alcohol and tobacco products.

Allowing unrestricted ecommerce was widely welcomed as it is a great way to allow business to continue with limited risk of COVID-19 transmissions.

Takealot Group CEO and founder Kim Reid said ecommerce is a segment which can operate with a far lower risk of COVID-19 transmissions than brick-and-mortar retail channels.

Many online shops, including Takealot, saw very high levels of activity after they opened their full catalogue of products to be sold.

An interesting trend, said Reid, was the influx of new buyers trying online shopping for the first time, specifically on mobile.

This bodes well for ecommerce in South Africa, which is expected to receive a welcome boost during the extended COVID-19 lockdown.

Most popular products on Takealot

When the ecommerce restrictions were lifted, Reid predicted that household appliances, TVs, PlayStation, and toys were likely to be popular. He was correct in his prediction.

Takealot has released the purchasing trends during the first few days after the opening of ecommerce, and it includes the items which Reid anticipated would sell well.

“Considering the shift to homeschooling and working from home, most trends are expected,” Takealot said.

There were, however, a few unexpected items which made the Top 10 list, including exercise equipment and non-alcoholic beer.

Here are the most popular products and the top search terms on Takealot since Friday.

Most popular products

Vacuum Cleaners Laptops Gaming consoles Treadmills & home gym equipment Media Players SIM cards & airtime vouchers Face shields Ink cartridges White A4 paper Non-alcoholic beer

Top searches

TV Laptops Lego PS4 Vape Toys Xbox One PlayStation 4 Gym equipment Face mask iPhone Heater

