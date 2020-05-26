Nashua appoints new managing director

Nashua has appointed Barry Venter as its new managing director.

Venter started out at the bottom, working in Nashua’s warehouse and selling second-hand phones to dealers, the company said in a statement.

“Nashua forms part of my DNA as I have grown and evolved over 22 years with this business,” said Venter.

“It is an aspirational, truly South African brand and the value system and culture within the business is very important to me.”

Venter rose up the business’ structure to the point where he worked as the general manager and COO of Nashua Mobile.

“When we sold the mobile business I was acting CEO and was able to assist most of our staff acquire other jobs, together ensuring a successful handover of our customers to the respective mobile network operators,” said Venter.

“It was a massive success personally and helped develop me as a truly inclusive leader as a result. I’m ready for this role and already enjoying it.”

An evolving business

Five years ago, Nashua implemented a revised strategy to become a “total workspace provider” – which it said allows its customers to focus on their core businesses while Nashua takes care of the complete office environment.

Venter said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the economic climate to accelerate and transform and believes Nashua needs to be nimble in order to remain relevant.

“Engagement and management need to change and are mostly happening via video links to create personal connections and collaboration,” said Venter.

“Nashua’s positioning is to continue to take care of the workplace for our customers – whether it’s an office or a home environment – from the front gate to the cloud. ”

Venter said that he is excited about the company’s ability to continue evolving and believes it is on the right path to providing increased value to customers as it continues to develop remote working and social distancing norms.