Level 3 is not enough – Sakeliga

The government’s decision to move South Africa to level 3 of the lockdown is good, but not good enough for business. This is according to Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux.

Le Roux said that the strategy of not outlawing everything except that which government permits, but to rather set general conditions and outlaw only certain sectors and activities is what Sakeliga, as well as economic experts, have been recommending for weeks.

“However, to welcome the announcements made by President Ramaphosa… as if they go far enough, as if we have not learnt how easily positions are reversed, and as if what remains is not arbitrary, onerous, and harmful would be to put relief before resolve,” le Roux added.

Le Roux said that the week of level 4 regulations between Ramaphosa’s announcement and the move to level 3 on 1 June “probably shaves another percentage point off GDP this year.”

He added that the government appears to be stepping back from some of its business licensing.

“This is unsurprising, given inter alia Sakeliga’s looming court case, yet no guarantees have been given.”

“On the contrary, the public keeps being reminded that previous restrictions could at any time be reimposed,” said Le Roux.

Sakeliga is also heavily critical of the tobacco ban, which it labeled as amounting “to a form of house arrest”.

It has also criticised the “unnecessary decimation of industries such as hospitality, hairdressing, and other personal services”.

Caution needed – SBI

John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute (SBI), said the SBI is cognizant that the nature of the COVID-19 emergency means that caution is required.

“Obviously, all business would love to be on alert level 1 where we return to pre-lockdown levels to deal with the structural reforms that are urgently required to position our economy for inclusive growth and transformation,” Dludlu said.

“However, we understand that the public health emergency requires we move with caution not to reverse the gains so far made.”

Dludlu said that, as with level 4, the SBI believes that alert level 3 is a transitional level.

“The conduct by all South Africans – including business – will determine how fast we transition to the next level or revert to level 4.”

To ensure that South Africans maintain social distancing, certain economic activities perceived to be high-risk will remain banned during level 3.

These include:

Restaurants, bars and taverns – except for food delivery or collection.

Accommodation and domestic air travel, except for business travel, which is to be phased in.

Conferences, events, entertainment, and sporting activities.

Personal care services such as hairdressing and beauty services.

The sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and related products will also remain prohibited under level 3.

