Domestic workers can return to work on Monday

Speaking at a media briefing on COVID-19 alert level 3 regulations, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has stated that domestic workers will be able to return to work under the relaxed restrictions.

However, the condition of these workers returning will be dependent on their compliance with health protocols such as the wearing of masks.

“Domestic workers are able to return to work, subject of course to the health protocols being followed,” Patel said.

He added that more information may be provided regarding the return to work of domestic workers going forward.

“There are particular challenges sometimes in a domestic environment and we will be looking to see whether the existing directions need to be elaborated,” he said.

Patel stressed that domestic workers should only return to work if they can do so safely while complying with all regulations – including those surrounding social distancing, travel, and public transport.

“It is absolutely vital that it be done in those circumstances where it can be done safely.”

COVID-19 alert level 3 will take effect from Monday 1 June, which means that domestic workers will be able to return to work from this date.

New lockdown rules

The move from alert level 4 to alert level 3 will bring a number of changes to restrictions, including allowing the sale of alcohol at specific times.

Wholesale and retail trade will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops, and informal traders. Alcohol will also be allowed to be sold at certain times.

South Africans will be able to buy alcohol between 09:00 and 17:00 from Monday to Thursday during level 3 of the national lockdown.

The current 20:00-05:00 curfew will be lifted, and people will be allowed to exercise outside during extended hours.

Rules for restaurants will also change, and they will now be allowed to offer delivery, collection, and drive-through services.

Now read: Here are the new level 3 lockdown rules